Retail appointments of the week

Redbubble co-founder Martin Hosking named CEO

By Rakshnna Pattabiraman

Martin Hosking has been appointed CEO and MD of the Redbubble Group, effective immediately.

Outgoing CEO Michael Ilczynski resigned to pursue other opportunities in a non-competitive area and will provide assistance to Hosking until June 30 to ensure a smooth transition.

“While I am disappointed the group has not returned to growth under my leadership, I am proud of the progress we have made towards achieving our strategic objectives,” said Ilczynski.

“I believe the group is positioned for success, with highly-capable executive teams across both marketplaces and a clear focus.” Hosking co-founded Redbubble and is also its largest shareholder and former CEO.

Of Hosking’s appointment, group chair Anne Ward, said he is “best placed” to take over as CEO, and as a co-founder has “unparalleled knowledge” of the business and its operating environment.

Hosking said the business aims to return to positive cash flow by the end of the calendar year as it continues to make targeted investments in areas that may have potential financial benefits in the near future.

Tony Spring to succeed Jeff Gennette as Macy’s CEO

By Aron Lewin

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette has announced his retirement after working for the department store for over four decades.

Gennette, who has been in the role since 2017, will be succeeded by Tony Spring, who is currently in the same role at Bloomingdale’s, the luxury chain owned by Macy’s.

Adrian Mitchell, Macy’s chief financial officer since November 2020, will become chief operating officer and oversee the company’s store operations, technology and supply chains.

Gennette, who started at Macy’s in 1983, said that he was retiring because it was the right time for him and his family.

According to Yahoo Finance, Spring will be responsible for leading Macy’s digital, customer, merchandising, and brand teams, while also overseeing Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

Metcash appoints Grant Ramage as new food division CEO

By Kaycee Enerva

Metcash has appointed Grant Ramage as its new food pillar CEO. He will commence the role on May 1.

The appointment follows the completion of a global search after the resignation of Scott Marshall early this year.

Before joining Metcash, Ramage was with Coles Liquor, where he held several roles across marketing, merchandise, operations and business development. His earlier endeavours included 10 years with UK wine retailer Oddbins, working in retail stores and buying.

After joining Metcash in 2015, he was state GM for supermarkets in WA, where he led the development of logistics operations in the state, building resilience to protect against increased competition, and the deregulation of trading hours.

Ramage is currently the executive GM for merchandise in Metcash’s food pillar, a position he has held for the past four years, in which he was a key contributor to the strong performance of the food pillar and the IGA retail store network.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Grant. He is uniquely positioned to take the CEO food role into its next era,” said Doug Jones, CEO at Metcash Group.

Coty appoint new Chief Commercial Officer for prestige division

By Aron Lewin

Multinational beauty company Coty has appointed Caroline Andreotti as its chief commercial officer (CCO) for its prestige division. She is set to start on 1 April, after Isabelle Bonfanti stepped down from the roll.

Andreotti is currently the Coty’s executive vice president of global premium skincare, and has worked with the organisation for about 15 years.

According to Fashion Network, she was the head of travel retail – with the company pivoting toward ultra premium fragrances with the opening of Chloé Atelier des Fleurs counters. In the new role, Andreotti will focus on Coty’s global commercial prestige strategy.

Coty CEO Sue Y. Nabi said that she is a highly accomplished leader who has a strong track record for delivering brand and channel growth.

“She is an expert in the Asian beauty market and is therefore ideally placed to drive our strategic growth in China, our ambitious plans in skincare and the consolidation of our leading position in fragrances,’ Nabi said.