Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Analysis|Store tech

Gucci Garden: The rise of gaming in fashion storytelling

User Image
Saskia Fairfull
May 25, 20214 mins read
Digital games are designed to be a deliberate environment for play, connection and exploration. But for a long time, the games community has been excluded from mainstream media, with many assuming they’re child’s play. Now, the gaming world is muscling in on fashion marketing and social media, and for good reason.   A deep subculture of gamers has existed since the earliest recorded video and computer games of the ’50s and ’60s. Left to their devices to play, compete, and innov
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
Lagardère Travel Retail reopens outlets in ANZ domestic terminals
Travel retail
Lagardère Travel Retail reopens outlets in ANZ domestic terminals
Lockdown to accelerate Australia’s move to online: PayPal
Payments
Lockdown to accelerate Australia’s move to online: PayPal
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Marketing
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Retailers rethink the future of the workplace
HR
Retailers rethink the future of the workplace
Author's latest articles
Analysis: This is how Nike’s digital sneakers could work in the future
Fashion & accessories
Analysis: This is how Nike’s digital sneakers could work in the future