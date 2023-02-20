Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Professional|Store design

What retailers can learn from Teleport’s first Australian exhibition

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Dean Blake
February 20, 20233 mins read
Following the pandemic, bricks-and-mortar retail is back in a big way, but customers don’t want the same-old offering. They want something new. One business that is meeting the demand for memorable and unique experiences is “transportation company” Teleport, which has launched its first “interdimensional adventure” in Australia, following installations across Hong Kong and Singapore. Dubbed enLIGHTenment, the installation brings a 400 sqm sci-fi epic to Sydney’s Centr

Recommended by IR
Step it up: Singaporean cult label Charles & Keith embraces sustainability
Store design
Step it up: Singaporean cult label Charles & Keith embraces sustainability
Target Australia’s new plan to appeal to everyday mums and dads
Marketing
Target Australia’s new plan to appeal to everyday mums and dads
VIDEO: ‘This problem can’t be solved by one person’: Upparel’s Michael Elias
Sustainability
VIDEO: ‘This problem can’t be solved by one person’: Upparel’s Michael Elias
Why beauty giants Adore Beauty and Mecca are focusing on men
Health & beauty
Why beauty giants Adore Beauty and Mecca are focusing on men
Insta meets Only Fans: Here’s the new app for female and non-binary influencers
Marketing
Insta meets Only Fans: Here’s the new app for female and non-binary influencers
Author's latest articles
“It’s taking a toll”: How retail theft is changing, and what to do about it
Management
“It’s taking a toll”: How retail theft is changing, and what to do about it
“Retail is a third space”: Industry leaders discuss role of stores in 2023
Travel retail
“Retail is a third space”: Industry leaders discuss role of stores in 2023
Here’s what is different about the current spate of retail redundancies
HR
Here’s what is different about the current spate of retail redundancies
Underwear for all: How Modibodi, Bonds are catering to queer customers
Management
Underwear for all: How Modibodi, Bonds are catering to queer customers
“Feels like a fresh start”: Inside Black Pepper’s growth plans
Financial
“Feels like a fresh start”: Inside Black Pepper’s growth plans