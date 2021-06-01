Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Latest|Sports & adventure

Winter is coming: Ski brands eagerly anticipate return to slopes

User Image
Heather McIlvaine
June 1, 20213 mins read
After a year of disrupted ski seasons in both the northern and southern hemispheres due to Covid-19, snow gear brands are bracing for a big winter in Australia and New Zealand, as consumers hit the slopes in the largely Covid-free countries. “Given the lack of time on the mountains last winter, we are expecting to see some really positive returns this season,” Antony Hampson, general manager of Superdry Australia and New Zealand, told Inside Retail.  “With household savings at an all time
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
Supermarkets
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Marketing
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Retailers rethink the future of the workplace
HR
Retailers rethink the future of the workplace
Four Pillars’ new physical space bucks trend
Food & beverage
Four Pillars’ new physical space bucks trend
Author's latest articles
Revamped Retail Food Group sets sights on digital, drive-thrus
Management
Revamped Retail Food Group sets sights on digital, drive-thrus
‘Back to the hustle’: Why Ryan Gracie left Catch to join MyDeal
Marketing
‘Back to the hustle’: Why Ryan Gracie left Catch to join MyDeal
Inside 80 Collins – Melbourne’s newest luxury precinct
Shopping centres & malls
Inside 80 Collins – Melbourne’s newest luxury precinct
Why demand for Akubra Hats is at an all time high
Marketing
Why demand for Akubra Hats is at an all time high
Here’s why everyone is talking about garment workers in Bangladesh
Supply chain
Here’s why everyone is talking about garment workers in Bangladesh