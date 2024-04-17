Westfield Bondi Junction to reopen Friday; ‘Reflection Day’ on Thursday

Westfield Bondi Junction has invited the community and customers to a Community Reflection Day on Thursday, from 11am to 5pm.

The shopping centre will remain closed for trading on Thursday and resume trading on Friday, April 19.

The Community Reflection Day will be held on the fourth level of the shopping centre, Myer side. The centre will not play any background music and advertisements on digital screens, calling for a peaceful and quiet reflection moment for participants.

Mental health counsellors from Assure and Lifeline, along with other community partners, will be available to speak with anyone needing support.

Westfield Bondi Junction will hold the event in the wake of a stabbing spree that happened at the shopping centre last Saturday afternoon when a 40-year-old man identified as Joel Cauchi and described as suffering from mental issues, randomly stabbed people including a nine-month-old baby.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and would like to thank the community, business partners and our customers for your ongoing support during this time,” Westfield Bondi Junction said.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil will be held at the Dolphin Court, Bondi Beach – south of the Bondi Pavilion – on April 21 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.