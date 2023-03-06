Free Subscription

Sectors|Department stores

Myer, American Express seal loyalty partnership

(Source: Bigstock)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 6, 2023< 1 mins read

Myer and American Express have launched a loyalty program partnership that will allow nearly 28 million members to redeem loyalty points online.

Amex card holders can now use their membership rewards points at the online checkout and earn Myer One credit on any purchase where rewards points are redeemed.

Geoff Ikin, Myer’s chief customer officer, said the partnership combined with the Myer One loyalty program will enable the retailer to “provide a compelling and market-leading loyalty proposition” to Australian consumers as the cost of living increases.

The retailer already has existing exclusive partnerships with CommBank and Virgin Velocity which were announced last year.

Liana Kohn-Gardner, head of partnerships & loyalty for American Express ANZ, said the Myer deal focuses on expanding the ways Amex card members can use their membership rewards points.

In January, roval department store David Jones replaced its long-term credit card partner American Express with Latitude which will be launched in September.

