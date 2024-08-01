BusinessOnline marketplaces

Ebay books better-than-expected sales, earnings

By Sean Cao

E-commerce giant Ebay has posted improvements in sales and earnings for the second quarter, which management said exceeded previous expectations.

The company’s revenue for the quarter ended June 30 reached $2.6 billion, up 1 per cent on a reported basis and up 2 per cent on an FX-neutral basis.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose 1 per cent on both reported and FX-neutral basis to $18.4 billion.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $226 million, up 31 per cent. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $602 million, up 8 per cent.

The company management said the strong Q2 results exceeded expectations across key financial metrics, marking another step toward “sustainable, long-term growth.”

The continued momentum in ‘Focus Categories’ contributed to the growth in GMV amid an “uneven discretionary demand environment” in major markets, they added.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $2.50-2.56 billion, representing a 1-3 per cent increase on an FX-neutral basis. 

According to Reuters, Ebay’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, but its third-quarter forecast fell short of analysts’ estimates, which signals effects of a tough economy.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Koko Black chocolate. Image supplied
Food & beverage IR Pro

Koko Black, Godiva Australia on driving sales in a cost of living crisis

Aron Lewin
Health & beauty

Chemist Warehouse unveils hospital pharmacy JV

Sarah Stowe
Workforce

Woolworths faces prosecution over unpaid long service leave

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Food & beverage

McDonald’s to trial spin-off brand CosMc

Sarah Stowe
Luxury IR Pro

Siam Piwat fuels retail revolution by embracing AI and personalisation

Anil Prabha
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay