Bridgestone marks 200 store milestone in Werribee

Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto has opened a new store in Werribee, Victoria, taking its nationwide store count to 200.

The new store is in a franchise agreement with Marco Licalsi.

“Australians trust Bridgestone more than any other tyre brand, they set the standard in our industry and importantly, I’ve always been a fan of their product,” said Licalsi.

He has been serving the Werribee community over the past 16 years under another brand before deciding to rebrand his business to Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto.

“The opening of our 200th store is another reason Australian motorists can go with confidence, knowing that a Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto store is just around the corner with local experts like Marco Licalsi ready to provide professional and trustworthy service,” said Claudio Sodano, Bridgestone Australia sales director.