BusinessStrategy

David Jones must stick to its guns and prioritise its premium store experience

David Jones department store entrance.
AI shopping bots challenge retailers. (Source: Westfield)
By Nicole Miranda
Retailers are seeing a massive push toward agentic AI – AI bots making purchases on behalf of consumers. The Navigators AI Brandscape Report found 39 per cent of Australians are already using AI to make shopping decisions, 31 per cent act on AI recommendations, and 27 per cent are open to buying directly via an AI tool. To prepare for the near-term eventuality of machines doing the shopping, retailers are being advised to get their website backends and product feeds in order. Forget about bann

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