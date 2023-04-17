Missha names Elizabeth Olsen as its global brand ambassador

South Korean beauty company Able C&C’s top-selling skincare brand Missha has named actress Elizabeth Olsen as its global ambassador and the face of its new “Beauty is Reality” campaign.

Missha’s worldwide advertising campaign ‘Beauty is Reality’ highlights “beautiful moments in everyday life” to convey that beauty should not be unnecessarily dramatised or based on “inflated rich sentiments”.

Elizabeth Olsen was chosen as Able C&C’s ambassador because Missha believes her ambition and intelligence transcend her beauty and are consistent with the campaign’s unique concept.

“When Missha approached me with an ambassador opportunity, the most important factor was the message the brand wanted to convey,” said Olsen.

“Missha’s ‘Beauty is Reality’ represents an innovative and practical message that I can support. Attaining exceptional quality doesn’t necessarily require a hefty price tag. Missha’s aim is to create outstanding products that are accessible to everyone, and it’s an honour to communicate this value to young women like myself.”

Olsen is an actress best known for portraying Scarlet Witch in Marvel Studios’ Avengers films and the TV series WandaVision.

Missha, founded in 2000, wants to strengthen its global brand presence by promoting its long-established identity in the international market.

Missha said the new campaign will help it expand its reach to more than 37,000 retail locations across 46 countries.