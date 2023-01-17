Finalists revealed for Inside Retail’s Retailer Awards 2023

Inside Retail is thrilled to announce this year’s finalists for the upcoming Retailer Awards 2023 presented by Commonwealth Bank.
Judges for the 2023 awards include Heather McIlvaine and Aron Lewin of Inside Retail; David Martin, national manager of retail and e-commerce at CommBank; Reuben Casey, former CEO of Kathmandu; Colleen Callander, founder of Callander & Co and former CEO of Sportsgirl; Gary Mortimer, professor of marketing and customer behaviour at Queensland University of Technology; and Jason Pallant, senior lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology and director of knowledge enablement at The Lumery.
Inside Retail managing editor of premium and features Heather McIlvaine said it’s been a standout year for retail, with high levels of consumer spending fuelling growth, innovation and investment across the industry.
“During the past year, we’ve seen people return to shopping in bricks-and-mortar stores with a vengeance, thanks in part to Covid lockdowns being lifted, but also due to the significant investment that retailers have made in their offerings,” she said.
“From immersive new stores to convenient omnichannel services, Australian retailers are raising the bar when it comes to delivering truly remarkable customer experiences both offline and online.”
The winners will be announced in Melbourne on March 2.
This year’s finalists are:
Loyalty Program or Campaign of the Year
- Adore Beauty
- Barbeques Galore
- Designer Bums
- Freedom
- Myer
- Pet Circle
Online Customer Service Initiative of the Year
- Adorn Cosmetics
- Kmart
- Pet Circle
- TerryWhite Chemmart
- The Iconic
Instore Customer Service Initiative of the Year
- Mimco
- Priceline
- The Athlete’s Foot
- Viktoria & Woods
- Weber Store
Best Customer Service Team
- Adore Beauty
- Decjuba
- Knobby
- Pet Circle
- The Iconic
Retail Supplier of the Year
- Adcore (nominated by Mysale)
- The General Store (nominated by BCF)
- Tryzens (nominated by Cotton On)
- Wedi (nominated by Bowens)
- Zebra (nominated by Myer)
Omnichannel Retailer of the Year
- Chemist Warehouse
- Cue
- Myer
- Priceline
- Rebel
- The Athlete’s Foot
- Winning Appliances
Store Design or Concept of the Year
- Anaconda
- BCF
- Repco
- Rollie Nation
- Salvos Stores
- Sushi Sushi
Online Store of the Year
- Adorn Cosmetics
- Appliances Online
- Booktopia
- Lovehoney
- Rollie Nation
- The Iconic
Customer Experience of the Year – Small
- Adorn Cosmetics
- Blinkr
- Edible Blooms
- Esther & Co
- Weber Store
Customer Experience of the Year – Medium to Large
- Decjuba
- Jax Tyres & Auto
- Lorna Jane
- Myer
- Seed Heritage