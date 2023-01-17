Finalists revealed for Inside Retail’s Retailer Awards 2023

Inside Retail is thrilled to announce this year’s finalists for the upcoming Retailer Awards 2023 presented by Commonwealth Bank.

Judges for the 2023 awards include Heather McIlvaine and Aron Lewin of Inside Retail; David Martin, national manager of retail and e-commerce at CommBank; Reuben Casey, former CEO of Kathmandu; Colleen Callander, founder of Callander & Co and former CEO of Sportsgirl; Gary Mortimer, professor of marketing and customer behaviour at Queensland University of Technology; and Jason Pallant, senior lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology and director of knowledge enablement at The Lumery.

Inside Retail managing editor of premium and features Heather McIlvaine said it’s been a standout year for retail, with high levels of consumer spending fuelling growth, innovation and investment across the industry.

“During the past year, we’ve seen people return to shopping in bricks-and-mortar stores with a vengeance, thanks in part to Covid lockdowns being lifted, but also due to the significant investment that retailers have made in their offerings,” she said.

“From immersive new stores to convenient omnichannel services, Australian retailers are raising the bar when it comes to delivering truly remarkable customer experiences both offline and online.”

The winners will be announced in Melbourne on March 2.

This year’s finalists are:

Loyalty Program or Campaign of the Year

Adore Beauty

Barbeques Galore

Designer Bums

Freedom

Myer

Pet Circle

Online Customer Service Initiative of the Year

Adorn Cosmetics

Kmart

Pet Circle

TerryWhite Chemmart

The Iconic

Instore Customer Service Initiative of the Year

Mimco

Priceline

The Athlete’s Foot

Viktoria & Woods

Weber Store

Best Customer Service Team

Adore Beauty

Decjuba

Knobby

Pet Circle

The Iconic

Retail Supplier of the Year

Adcore (nominated by Mysale)

The General Store (nominated by BCF)

Tryzens (nominated by Cotton On)

Wedi (nominated by Bowens)

Zebra (nominated by Myer)

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year

Chemist Warehouse

Cue

Myer

Priceline

Rebel

The Athlete’s Foot

Winning Appliances

Store Design or Concept of the Year

Anaconda

BCF

Repco

Rollie Nation

Salvos Stores

Sushi Sushi

Online Store of the Year

Adorn Cosmetics

Appliances Online

Booktopia

Lovehoney

Rollie Nation

The Iconic

Customer Experience of the Year – Small

Adorn Cosmetics

Blinkr

Edible Blooms

Esther & Co

Weber Store

Customer Experience of the Year – Medium to Large