Meet the new online outlet mall targeting Gen Z and millennial consumers

“We want to be the first port of call for brand-conscious and value-conscious Gen Z and millennial consumers,” said Justin Seskin, one of TheDOM.com’s co-founders, along with True Alliance director Howard Blend and It Works managing director Paul Downs.

Seskin, whose father, JD Sports Australia chairman Hilton Seskin, is a strategic advisor to TheDOM.com, declined to name the brands that will be available at launch, but said the team has been “hand-picking” the ones it wants to work with.

“We’ve done a lot of deep research into our target audience. We know what’s important to them,” he told Inside Retail.

“It’s super important to speak their language and provide an experience and an environment that is comfortable and relevant to them and consistent with their values.”

‘Dirty and brand-damaging’

The idea for TheDOM.com came to Seskin last year, when stores were forced to close and discretionary spending dropped off due to Covid-19. As general manager of eyewear brand Carolina Lemke Berlin, he had a lot of surplus stock and felt there wasn’t a good way to clear it.

“I’ve always questioned why there aren’t any off-price channels that maintain brand integrity,” he said. “Existing options are problem-solving, but most often they’re dirty and brand-damaging.”

Traditional discounters like Catch, where brands often clear their end-of-line products, tend to focus on their rock-bottom prices, which, over time, can impact customers’ perception of the brands they’re buying.

“I think the nature of the off-price industry in Australia is very much, let’s make the biggest noise and shout [that we have] the biggest discount and clear product,” he said. “There’s no real care, or thought for the brand, and that’s something that we want to change.”

In contrast, TheDOM.com plans to provide an “inspirational” and “elevated” shopping experience through its site design and tone of voice. This is intended to not only appeal to Gen Z and millennial customers, but also improve outcomes for brands.

“We believe that [if we] put that product in the right environment with complementary brands [in a way] that’s not dirty, that’s not damaging but actually inspirational or elevated, the brand’s going to be able to sell that same product at a higher price,” Seskin said.

From offline to online

To make off-price shopping feel more elevated, Seskin has borrowed a concept from the world’s leading shopping centres.

“I’ve always admired a well-curated shopping centre, where you’ve got your luxury brands in one place and the street brands in another place and food in another place. As a customer, you know where you’re going, and you know which area of the shopping centre is right for you,” he said.

By replicating this idea online, Seskin believes it will speed up the path to purchase, because shoppers won’t have to scroll through thousands of different SKUs to find what they’re looking for, and drive discovery, because big multinational brands will be sitting alongside smaller, complementary brands in the right precincts.

“Each precinct will have its own personality, look and feel, imagery, colours, tone of voice and language to talk to a consumer subset,” Seskin said.

Another differentiator between TheDOM.com and existing discount platforms is the fact that it aims to consolidate all off-price activity in one location.

“From tactical promotions, to markdowns, to engineered lines – similar to what you might see in an outlet mall, for example – all the way through to clearance,” Seskin said.

“If we can deliver that more balanced offer, it’s going to be a better proposition for the customer, as well as brands.”