Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Pureplay

Meet the new online outlet mall targeting Gen Z and millennial consumers

User Image
Heather McIlvaine
June 2, 20213 mins read
 A new online shopping site is set to launch in Australia this month that aims to update the traditional outlet mall experience for a Gen Z and millennial audience. TheDOM.com (DOM stands for Discount Off-Price Mall) will offer discounted designer fashion, streetwear and activewear from more than 90 leading Australian and international brands when it goes live in the second half of June, and there are plans to expand into additional categories, such as homewares, electronics and travel, in
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
H&M talks online growth, sustainability and recovering from the pandemic
Omnichannel
H&M talks online growth, sustainability and recovering from the pandemic
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Marketing
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Retailers rethink the future of the workplace
HR
Retailers rethink the future of the workplace
Four Pillars’ new physical space bucks trend
Food & beverage
Four Pillars’ new physical space bucks trend
Author's latest articles
Winter is coming: Ski brands eagerly anticipate return to slopes
Sports & adventure
Winter is coming: Ski brands eagerly anticipate return to slopes
Revamped Retail Food Group sets sights on digital, drive-thrus
Management
Revamped Retail Food Group sets sights on digital, drive-thrus
‘Back to the hustle’: Why Ryan Gracie left Catch to join MyDeal
Marketing
‘Back to the hustle’: Why Ryan Gracie left Catch to join MyDeal
Inside 80 Collins – Melbourne’s newest luxury precinct
Shopping centres & malls
Inside 80 Collins – Melbourne’s newest luxury precinct
Why demand for Akubra Hats is at an all time high
Marketing
Why demand for Akubra Hats is at an all time high