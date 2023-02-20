Adairs’ first-half profit increases, as customers return to shop in-store

Bedding and homewares retailer Adairs has reported strong first-half sales across its two largest brands as customers resumed shopping in stores rather than online after pandemic restrictions eased.

The company owns and operates the Adairs, Focus on Furniture and Mocka brands.

For the 26 weeks to December 25, sales increased 34.1 per cent to $324.2 million while statutory tax-paid profit reached $21.8 million, up 23.9 per cent.

Adairs’ sales were up 13.1 per cent to $220.4 million with store sales growing 22.9 per cent however, online sales fell 7.4 per cent to $58.5 million.

Focus on Furniture achieved $78.6 million, up 20.1 per cent, with online sales down to $5 million after all stores remained open during the half.

Mocka sales fell 26.18 per cent to $25.1 million as the brand cleared excess stock and resolved operational issues from the second half of the last financial year.

Mark Ronan, MD and CEO of Adairs Limited, said the continued sales growth highlights the “strength of our brands, the critical role of our exclusive product, and the resilience” of the Australian consumer.

“Across the brands, we are focussed on our operational execution, continued development of exclusive on-trend products and growing our membership bases, putting us in a good position to manage what is likely to be a challenging trading environment in the second half.”

In the first seven weeks of the second half, group sales grew 1.8 per cent as cost-out programs were implemented to manage the “potential impact” of a weaker economic environment.