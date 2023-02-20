Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Furniture & homewares

Adairs’ first-half profit increases, as customers return to shop in-store

(Source: AdairsRetailGroup/Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 20, 2023< 1 mins read

Bedding and homewares retailer Adairs has reported strong first-half sales across its two largest brands as customers resumed shopping in stores rather than online after pandemic restrictions eased.

The company owns and operates the Adairs, Focus on Furniture and Mocka brands.

For the 26 weeks to December 25, sales increased 34.1 per cent to $324.2 million while statutory tax-paid profit reached $21.8 million, up 23.9 per cent.

Adairs’ sales were up 13.1 per cent to $220.4 million with store sales growing 22.9 per cent however, online sales fell 7.4 per cent to $58.5 million.

Focus on Furniture achieved $78.6 million, up 20.1 per cent, with online sales down to $5 million after all stores remained open during the half.

Mocka sales fell 26.18 per cent to $25.1 million as the brand cleared excess stock and resolved operational issues from the second half of the last financial year.

Mark Ronan, MD and CEO of Adairs Limited, said the continued sales growth highlights the “strength of our brands, the critical role of our exclusive product, and the resilience” of the Australian consumer.

“Across the brands, we are focussed on our operational execution, continued development of exclusive on-trend products and growing our membership bases, putting us in a good position to manage what is likely to be a challenging trading environment in the second half.”

In the first seven weeks of the second half, group sales grew 1.8 per cent as cost-out programs were implemented to manage the “potential impact” of a weaker economic environment.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Transport Workers Union wins enforceable rates
Legal
Transport Workers Union wins enforceable rates
Step it up: Singaporean cult label Charles & Keith embraces sustainability
Store design
Step it up: Singaporean cult label Charles & Keith embraces sustainability
Super Retail Group delivers strong first-half sales, online growth
Super Retail Group
Super Retail Group delivers strong first-half sales, online growth
Target Australia’s new plan to appeal to everyday mums and dads
Marketing
Target Australia’s new plan to appeal to everyday mums and dads
VIDEO: ‘This problem can’t be solved by one person’: Upparel’s Michael Elias
Sustainability
VIDEO: ‘This problem can’t be solved by one person’: Upparel’s Michael Elias
Author's latest articles
HomeCo Daily Needs reports solid rental growth in December half
Financial
HomeCo Daily Needs reports solid rental growth in December half
Melbourne Walk set to boost ‘retail regentrification’ of CBD retail
Shopping centres & malls
Melbourne Walk set to boost ‘retail regentrification’ of CBD retail
Baby Bunting says consumer demand softens; CEO plans to step down
Gifts & toys
Baby Bunting says consumer demand softens; CEO plans to step down
David Jones reveals plans for WorldPride month
Department stores
David Jones reveals plans for WorldPride month
Charter Hall Retail earnings up as occupancy remains high
Shopping centres & malls
Charter Hall Retail earnings up as occupancy remains high