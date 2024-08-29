Why art beats science in retail: Storytelling, design and sensory experience

ion. Third-party marketplaces, direct sellers, budget Asian retailers, and social media influencers are all vying for ever-smaller slices of consumer attention. The real challenge for retailers today isn’t simply about staying up to date with tech – it’s about standing out in a market where superior selection, convenience and price have largely been cornered by mega-chains and global platforms. Digital advertising is becoming both more costly and less effective. The solution doesn’t lie in more tech investment, but in embracing something often overlooked in retail circles: the art of retail. Unlocking the unfair advantage Art provides retailers with a distinct and underused edge in capturing consumer attention because it connects on a deeper, emotional level. Whether it’s through storytelling, design, or engaging the senses, art resonates with consumers in a way that lingers long after the experience. In a world dominated by data and tech-driven decisions, it’s the creative, human touch that sets a brand apart and fosters genuine loyalty in ways that algorithms simply can’t replicate. Art’s power to draw attention and stir emotion is exactly what retail needs right now. Studies have shown that art, whether visual, musical or performance-based, stimulates the brain in ways that data and functionality just don’t. Daniel J. Levitin, author of This Is Your Brain on Music, states that listening to a favourite song activates nearly every region of the brain, lighting up areas linked to memory, emotion and pleasure. Art has been proven to enhance cognitive and emotional activity, release dopamine, and even increase blood flow to the brain. Moreover, today’s consumers are increasingly seeking artistic experiences in their shopping journeys. A recent study by The Public Fashion found that most Gen Z shoppers in the UK now rank fashion as their favourite form of entertainment – outranking dining, gaming and music. For these shoppers, retail isn’t just about buying things; it’s an experience. To capture attention and create lasting impressions, retailers must start thinking less like merchants and more like artists. How memories are formed in the brain To truly appreciate how art and sensory engagement can elevate retail experiences, it’s worth understanding how memories are created in the brain. Memory formation involves a complex interaction among several regions, most notably the hippocampus, amygdala and cerebral cortex. When we experience something – like walking into a beautifully designed shop – our sensory inputs (sight, sound, smell, touch and taste) are processed by the brain and relayed to the hippocampus, which stores and organises these memories. The amygdala, which governs emotions, attaches emotional significance to these memories. For instance, a particular scent might remind us of our childhood because it’s tied to an emotional memory. Finally, the cerebral cortex integrates these sensory inputs into a cohesive memory we can later recall. Memories aren’t stored as singular entities, though. The brain breaks down experiences into sensory and emotional fragments stored in different regions. When we recall a memory, the brain reassembles these fragments – like pieces of a puzzle – into a vivid recollection. The more senses involved in the original experience, the richer and more detailed the memory becomes. This is why a multi-sensory retail experience leaves a lasting impact. The aim of engaging multiple senses is to create deep memory recall, transforming a brand from being merely persuasive to becoming a cognitive default. When a brand becomes the automatic choice in its category, it’s no longer competing for attention – it owns it. Storytelling: the heart of retail At its core, art is about storytelling – a fundamental human need. Stories have shaped cultures, passed down knowledge, and connected people for millennia. Retail can do the same. Brands like Patagonia, Apple and Dyson have built their success on storytelling. US-based outdoor wear retailer Patagonia, for example, centres its narrative on environmental activism, attracting a community of consumers who share the brand’s mission. US tech giant Apple’s loyalty stems from its positioning as a leader in design and technology, with every store interaction reinforcing its narrative of innovation and simplicity. Singaporean appliances maker Dyson, meanwhile, elevates everyday items like vacuum cleaners and hair dryers into status symbols through its focus on cutting-edge design and engineering. The key is that these brand stories aren’t just ideas buried in mission statements – they’re brought to life at every consumer touch point. From website content and recycled store materials to the values embodied by employees, every detail reinforces the brand’s core narrative. When retailers embrace storytelling, they connect with customers on a deeply human level, offering not just products but meaning and belonging. Crafting memorable retail experiences The human brain processes experiences through multiple senses, each playing a unique role in how we form memories and emotions. While retailers often focus primarily on visual aspects – store design, product displays, branding – they miss out on the huge potential in engaging all the senses. Here’s a look at how each sense works and how they can be leveraged in retail, along with examples of global brands that excel in these areas: Sight (visual inputs) Visual elements are often the starting point for most retail strategies, and for good reason. Around 20 per cent of our memory of an experience is shaped by visual cues – what we see forms our first impressions and brand associations. Apple is a standout in visual merchandising. Its stores are designed with sleek, minimalist aesthetics that echo their brand’s focus on simplicity and innovation. Clean lines, spacious layouts, and interactive displays ensure that the spotlight stays on the products, creating a visually immersive experience that reinforces Apple’s identity. Sound (auditory inputs) Sound evokes emotional responses and can instantly transport us to different times or places. In retail, music and soundscapes are often used to set the mood. Australian Streetwear retailer Culture Kings is renowned for its loud, pulsating music, creating a vibrant and youthful atmosphere that resonates with its target audience. Likewise, US coffee giant Starbucks curates playlists tailored to the mood and time of day, crafting a consistent auditory experience that complements its warm, welcoming vibe. Smell (olfactory inputs) Scent has a direct line to the brain’s limbic system, which governs emotion and memory. In fact, studies show that scent can lift our spirits and create stronger, longer-lasting memories than visual or auditory inputs alone. A master of scent marketing is Aesop, the Australian luxury skincare brand, which uses fragrance to create a distinctive and memorable in-store experience. Each shop is infused with earthy, botanical aromas central to Aesop’s identity. The subtle yet distinctive scent immediately transports customers into a calm, refined atmosphere that reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and sensory engagement. Aesop’s use of scent not only draws customers in but also builds strong brand associations that linger long after they leave. Touch (haptic inputs) Touch is an often-overlooked sense in retail, but it plays a vital role in decision-making. The feel of a product – its texture, weight, even temperature – helps forge a tangible connection with customers. The Netherlands’ Ikea excels at creating a tactile experience. Its showroom layouts encourage customers to touch, feel and interact with furniture and home accessories, offering a hands-on experience that helps shoppers envision how products will feel and function in their homes. Taste (gustatory inputs) Taste is less common in retail outside the food and beverage sectors, but it can be a powerful tool when applied. Godiva, the luxury chocolatier, often offers free samples of its premium chocolates in-store. This sensory engagement allows customers to experience the quality and flavour firsthand, making them more likely to make a purchase. For lifestyle brands, offering a complimentary coffee or treat in-store can elevate the customer experience and leave a lasting impression. Emotion (cerebellum inputs) While not traditionally classified as a sense, emotion plays a key role in how experiences are processed and remembered. The cerebellum governs emotional reactions, often triggered by multi-sensory experiences. Denmark’s Lego excels at creating emotionally engaging experiences through its retail stores and brand events. From vibrant colours and interactive play areas to the sheer joy of building with bricks, Lego taps into nostalgia while sparking creativity across all ages. Every element, from hands-on building stations to larger-than-life sculptures, is designed to evoke excitement, imagination, and a sense of achievement. Lego’s approach perfectly combines sensory engagement with emotional connection, making it a prime example of how brands can create meaningful and memorable experiences. When these senses are carefully integrated, they work in harmony to reinforce a brand’s identity and craft a cohesive, unforgettable experience. Retailers who focus solely on visual elements are leaving about 80 per cent of their brand’s potential untapped. By engaging the other senses – sound, smell, touch, taste and emotion – retailers can create richer, more immersive experiences that stand out in a crowded marketplace. To fully harness this potential, retailers should consider the entire sensory landscape of their brand experience. A useful exercise is to ask: “What would a blindfolded shopper take away from their experience in our store? What, if anything, would they hear, smell, taste, or feel?” Every sensory input should be deliberately crafted to support the brand’s story. The soundscape, whether it’s music or ambient noise, should align with the intended mood. The scent should evoke emotions or memories linked to the brand’s essence. Even the tactile experience – from the materials used in fixtures to product packaging – should be consistent with the brand’s identity. In a recent issue of Inside Retail, I discussed the importance of understanding your brand’s Emotional Default. To recap, great retail experiences excel at one of four emotional defaults: Experience, Expertise, Design or Entertainment. Experience: Retailers like California-based Disney create immersive environments where every element – from sound to scent – is designed to forge powerful emotional connections and lasting memories. Customers don’t just shop – they step into an experience that tells a story. Expertise: Brands like Apple cultivate loyalty by establishing themselves as experts. From hands-on product demos to knowledgeable staff, Apple stores create an environment where their expertise in design and technology is felt in every interaction. Design: Companies like Dyson elevate everyday products through innovative design, turning functional items into objects of desire. The sensory inputs – sleek visuals, satisfying textures, and elegant packaging – reinforce the brand’s focus on engineering and aesthetics. Entertainment: Brands like Lego and US-based Nike and infuse entertainment into the shopping experience, making it more than just a transactional event. Whether through dynamic displays, interactive installations, or themed environments, these brands inject fun and excitement into every visit. By strategically investing in and focusing on their emotional default, retailers can transcend the purely functional and create environments that are not just efficient but truly unforgettable. Conclusion Over the past two decades, the science of retail has led to impressive gains in speed, convenience and efficiency. Yet in the pursuit of these benefits, much of the human touch has been lost. Retail isn’t just about transactions; it’s an experience. The psychology, emotion and creativity that make shopping enjoyable are just as critical, if not more so, than logistics and data. In a world filled with commoditised products and consumers craving deeper connections, the answer might not lie in more technology but in rediscovering the art of retail. By integrating storytelling, sensory engagement, and emotional resonance into their strategies, retailers can capture attention and loyalty in ways that technology alone can’t deliver. As competition continues to grow fiercer, it’s time for the industry to find a new balance – one where art leads the way, supported by science, creating experiences that are not just memorable, but truly meaningful.