Welcome to Asia’s coolest new stores

torey wooden cafe was designed to complement the other traditional buildings in the town.

The store design’s exterior was inspired by traditional Edo architecture, and Japanese gargoyle tiles, locally known as onigawara, decorate the roof. Meanwhile, the second floor features floor-to-ceiling windows, showcasing stunning views of Oharai-machi and its cobblestone streets.

Gentle Monster reimagines Beijing flagship store

South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster has revamped its Beijing flagship store inspired by the theme, ‘The Revolution’. According to the retailer, the newly designed store was inspired by ‘a plant’s journey through the evolutionary process’.

Customers are welcomed by a gigantic ‘circular accelerator’ at the entrance, a rotating device that stimulates the plant’s evolution. An old tree with high-tech branches also features in the store, signifying new life.

The second floor displays art installations of the later stages of ‘The Revolution’ and showcases Gentle Monster’s latest collections.

Known for its unconventional stores, Gentle Monster’s previous Beijing store redesign centred around the theme ‘The Navigator’ and featured a model of a cow hanging from the ceiling in the window.

Dolce & Gabbana unveils first DG Beauty store in Southeast Asia

Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has unveiled its first beauty boutique in Southeast Asia in Singapore, inspired by its ‘La casa’ design concept. The store opening coincides with the launch of Dolce & Gabbana’s cosmetics range in the region.

“Designed to fully immerse customers into the Dolce&Gabbana Beauty’s universe, each corner of ‘La Casa’ is adorned with exquisite details representative of the brand’s aesthetic, which invite those passing by to stay, as they were in their own home,” stated the brand.

The 92-sqm La Casa boutique is inspired by the concept of home and features customised armchairs, gold and black dining and coffee tables and glamorous cake displays for lipsticks and foundations. Meanwhile, iconic patterns from the brand heavily feature in the space, including black lace and animal prints. An external fireplace on the back wall of the store showcases the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana Velvet fragrance collection.

Haustage launches sustainable boutique in K11 Art Mall

Sustainable fashion and lifestyle retailer Haustage has opened a flagship store at K11 Art Mall in Hong Kong.

With a focus on upcycling and eco-friendly products, the store supports local businesses such as sneaker brand K!bo and mobile accessory brand Chezza, as well as global retailers, including cosmetics brand Purobio from Italy and Australian natural skincare range Pharmabelle.

Haustage is rolling out a series of events, workshops and art exhibits to spread awareness of sustainability at the K11 location.

Maggie Lui, brand director of Haustage, said the company hopes to interpret its four concepts of heritage, art, upcycling and sustainability at the new store.

“Starting from the mindset and making the right choice, we hope to facilitate these conversations to make Haustage a unique experience platform for sustainable fashion and lifestyle design in the minds of our customers,” said Lui.