Why Rent the Runway’s partnership with Amazon is a game-changer

Saskia Fairfull
January 23, 20233 mins read
Leading clothing rental platform Rent the Runway has secured a major partnership with Amazon Fashion.  The global retail behemoth will launch a Rent the Runway storefront on the marketplace’s website.  Offering Amazon shoppers access to thousands of gently used rental fashion and new items from The Design Collective range. The Rent the Runway store on Amazon will sell hundreds of styles from its inventory including categories such as casual wear, workwear, and occasional wear. 

