Weddings in Asia are serious business. Here’s what it means for retailers

ng more pressure on future couples going down the aisle. Despite the tighter budget, many brides and grooms to-be are determined to have the wedding of their dreams after being held back by the pandemic for almost two years. This landmark period is a much welcomed relief for wedding traders such as event planers, caterers, decorators and the wider hospitality industry after Covid-19 restrictions forced the majority of weddings to be canceled or pushed back. This year is not only historic due to the large number of weddings being held but also ushers the next generation of couples, Gen Zs, as they reach marrying age. Known for their distinct style and preferences, wedding traders must embrace a new era of modernity to cater to this growing demographic — that will soon be the main driver of this multi-billion industry. From exotic destination weddings to designer gowns, here is a break down of the biggest trends in Asian weddings. Saying yes to the dress Asian weddings are notoriously traditional with various customs, dress codes and etiquettes that should be followed to have a ‘blessed’ nuptial, however, the next generation of brides are taking steps to modernise such traditions. Influenced by Western culture, white gowns or white-themed traditional costumes are becoming the preferred choice for most younger brides. Chinese young brides in particular, are gravitating towards more sleek, modern and minimalist bridal designs as against to large ball gowns that were once highly popular. In recent years, getting married in a Vera Wang dress and Jimmy Choo shoes has become a major aspiration for most Chinese brides. So much so, that the phrase “Marrying my true love wearing Vera Wang” has become a popular catchphrase circulating on Chinese social media sites. This can be largely attributed to Gen Z’s shift in values. Huishan Zhang, a Chinese couture designer based in London, explains, “We have seen our sales in China for bespoke dresses increase season on season from young women wanting something special for their wedding. They are not looking for something traditional, they want unique pieces.” Renowned Chinese-American designer, Vera Wang believes younger brides are gravitating toward sexier wedding dresses because they are more comfortable than many traditional wedding dresses, which often have huge skirts or tight corsets. Wang also went on to say that weddings have become a venue for fashion expression as brides grow more experimental with their style. “Most women aren’t used to wearing a ball gown,” said Wang. “It’s very cumbersome, even though we try to make them extremely light and floaty [but] it’s still something that doesn’t enter into your normal everyday life.” On the opposite end of the fashion spectrum, some brides are choosing to embrace traditional silhouettes but with a modern twist. In Chinese culture, the ceremonial Qipao or Cheongsam would typically be in lucky colours such as bright red, however, the new generation of traditional wear designers are offering contemporary alternatives with white or neutral colourways and modern floral motifs to create an ‘East meets West’ aesthetic. Xu Chuanhai, founder of the Suzhou-based bridal brand Jusere, a leading local bridalwear brand, said, “The combination of Chinese and Western elements is actually a fusion of multiculturalism, and we foresee it as the main trend of the future. The new generation of young people is no longer obsessed with traditional etiquettes, but give greater importance to self-expression.” Custom is king As a generation that prioritises self-expression and personalisation, wealthier young couples are flexing their status with ultra bespoke weddings. An average couple in Asia can spend up to 8.8 times their monthly income for their big day but brides and grooms that opt for personalised wedding outfits, altars and decorations would easily surpass that. Singaporean luxury wedding planner, Vin Ramash, said the cost to host a premium wedding at a five-star resort ranges between US$100,000 to $500,000, including several ceremonies spread over a few days. These mega-luxury weddings are large productions, some even taking years to plan. Custom wedding decor from abroad, imported chefs and seasonal fresh flowers are just some of the usual requests of a wedding at this scale. To hold such a grand event is often at the expense of the guest list. Younger couples today would rather host an extravagant, intimate wedding than mega gatherings of the thousands, which used to be a common Asian custom. Couples that host multiple ceremonies or forego the traditional receptions are also in favour of themed parties. Indian wedding planner, Gayatri Sahdev, said more and more of her clients are requesting Great Gatsby or beach-themed weddings. “People are looking for something on international or global level rather than keeping it ethnic,” she explained. Destination weddings take focus The global outlook that many young couples have adapted goes beyond just decor. Destination weddings are also becoming increasingly popular for couples preferring smaller, intimate weddings. Couples from China and India have been flocking to exotic holiday spots such as Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore to do their grand nuptial for years. However, the number of these couples have increased drastically since the start of the pandemic. Last year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand stated the country had hosted more than 400 Indian wedding parties and welcomed over 500,000 Indian tourists, generating up to 22.5 billion baht (US$627.8 million) in tourism revenue. Many of these locations were were centred near beach-side resorts in Hua Hin, Phuket, Pattaya and the surrounding islands. Interestingly, these Indian couples were not limited to just those from India. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, deputy governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand said, almost 60 per cent of Indian destination weddings in Thailand were residents of India, while the remainder composed of Indian couples from overseas. “Data from the last two years showed that many Indian couples got married, but couldn’t find honeymoon locations … or held back on getting married because they wanted to have their reception overseas including in Thailand,” Cheawsamoot explained. Will the wedding bubble sustain? Although the wedding market has bounced back tremendously, the actual rate of marriages have plummeted in many parts of Asia, including Japan, China and South Korea. According to a survey by China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, the total number of couples registering for marriage is decreasing nearly 8 per cent year-on-year, while, the number of divorces has gone up by of 3.72 per cent. In 2021, China recorded the lowest number of marriages per year, with a total of 7.6 million marriage registrations, since 1986. This is a result of many millennials and Gen Zs opting not to get married or have children due to economic factors tied to the rising housing and living costs, especially in first-tier cities. For most, getting married itself has become a luxury. However, the drop in marriages is not a cause for concern just yet. The ever-growing wedding market shows there is still tremendous opportunity in the industry, but perhaps in a less traditional form in line with Gen Z’s shifting values.