The Ice Cream & Cookie Co’s co-founder Natasha Chiam on Hong Kong debut

er kitchen for her now-husband and then shared her creations at farmers’ markets and pop-ups around Singapore. The new store spans two levels. It was designed using navy blue and gold accents to evoke a “classic and timeless” café atmosphere seen in the streets of Paris. Additionally, the brand will offer exclusive ice cream flavours available only at this location. “For example, during our launch period, we will have a limited-edition Miso Maple flavour using Japanese miso. Our concept store also offers an extensive menu of coffee, tea, ice cream, and desserts,” Chiam said. “At ICC, we embody fun, authenticity, and a down-to-earth vibe. We hope that our store experience will allow customers to get to know our brand. We’re dedicated to creating a brand experience that’s perfect for sharing with family and friends, making every moment special.” The brand is known for its indulgent ice cream sandwiches and pints featuring original Asian-inspired flavours, as well as a range of plant-based and dairy-free options. Its signature products include Onde Onde Brulee and Sticky Date Pudding. Recently, the company improved its recipes, reducing sugar content by 40 per cent and using unrefined coconut nectar as a natural sweetener. “Staying true to our roots as a farmers’ market stall, we remain committed to crafting thoughtful products that prioritise consumer well-being,” Chiam said. “This dedication has guided us throughout our growth and expansion.” ICC’s products are currently distributed across Hong Kong, including at Circle K, Taste, Great Food Hall, ParknShop, Yata, and Aeon. “We also have pop-up kiosks at some locations, so that people can taste test our products and fall in love with our ice cream at the first bite,” she said. Although targeting health-conscious consumers gives ICC a competitive edge, the brand may face challenges in expanding to new markets due to its limited recognition beyond Singapore’s borders. “While we’re excited about the opportunity to expand into the vibrant Hong Kong market, we are aware of the intense competition in the food and beverage industry, especially in such a cosmopolitan city,” the co-founder said. “We believe our unique proposition of a ‘better scoop for you’ will help us stand out in Hong Kong. We are committed to challenging the status quo,” she added. Chiam said the Hong Kong expansion is a significant step towards the company’s vision of becoming the leading better-for-you ice cream company across Asia. “Our aim is to expand our reach throughout Asia, starting with Malaysia and Hong Kong,” Chiam said. “While we have had some questions as to whether we will open in Kowloon, we have no immediate plans for many more stores in Hong Kong.” Further reading: From the Caribbean to Hong Kong: The story behind sustainable label Beam Bold