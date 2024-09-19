Status Anxiety founder Will Sked talks US expansion

to one of the core drivers of consumerism. At its core, the brand is all about challenging the social pressure to focus on authenticity over appearance and prioritising the use of ethically sourced and environmentally conscious materials. The Australian brand has been steadily capturing the hearts of consumers down under over the past 20 years, with a thriving online presence and six bricks-and-mortar stores. More recently, the brand has been making a play for the North American retail market and opened its first US-based bricks-and-mortar store in the stylish neighbourhood of Nolita in New York City this fall. Sked spoke with Inside Retail about the decision to open a US flagship store in the Big Apple, his inspiration for the brand, and so much more. Inside Retail: How did the idea for Status Anxiety come about? Will Sked: It wasn’t your typical start… Setting out on foot, hitting up unsuspecting fashion boutiques with some samples in my hometown of Sydney. Much to my surprise, people loved it! Ever since [Status Anxiety launched], we’ve been about creating quality, seasonless pieces with a mindful approach to longevity, materiality and craftsmanship. IR: What have been some of the challenges you’ve come across in building up your company since the beginning stages? What have been some of the highlights? WS: The challenge for us has always been how we navigate the fast-paced world of trends and fast fashion, which can conflict with our commitment to timelessness and authenticity. Resisting the pressure to conform to fleeting trends and staying true to our core values is an ongoing and ever-evolving process but it has been a real highlight for us to build a loyal community that embraces and supports our dedication to quality. IR: The brand was originally launched in 2004. In what ways have you noticed the retail industry shift and how has Status Anxiety adapted to keep up with the changes? WS: We’re always evolving and working hard to improve our products, making sure they’re the best they can be. Since we started in 2004, the retail landscape has changed a lot, especially with the rise of social media. It’s been amazing for us because now we can connect with people all over the world, not just in Sydney. By diving into these new platforms, we’ve been able to connect with a global audience, and we love seeing how our community has grown and embraced our brand. IR: In a saturated market such as the accessories industry, what are Status Anxiety’s main points of differentiation? WS: We set ourselves apart by focusing on mindful craftsmanship, timeless design and our product quality is unrivaled at our price point. Every product is designed by our Sydney-based team and we use premium, ethically sourced materials. We’re for overdelivering on people’s expectations, but not overcharging for it. IR: This fall, Status Anxiety opened up its first storefront outside of Australia and New Zealand in New York City. What inspired the bricks-and-mortar expansion into the US market and why was New York chosen as the first US location? WS: New York is our 7th retail store and has been a dream of ours for years, and to be in one of the city’s most charming neighbourhoods makes it even more special. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, and we love Nolita for its blend of history, eclecticism and vibrancy. It really captures the spirit of New York City’s unique character as well as our own easy-going personality. The store gives our customers the chance to experience our brand and the quality we have become known for in real life. IR: Where else may Status Anxiety expand its presence in the US? WS: We’d love to continue expanding in the US with more stores for our customers to experience our brand in real life. Currently, we’ve got our eyes on finding another place to call home on the West Coast – watch this space! IR: What are your top priorities/areas of focus for the brand over the next 12 months? WS: Our focus is to continue growing brand awareness and access to our products in North America. Our quality sets us apart and we’re passionate about getting it in front of people to touch, feel and experience for themselves. We’re always looking for new spots to open stores to give people the opportunity to see the brand in real life, and we’d especially love to open more stores in New York City and Los Angeles. IR: What are your long-term goals for the brand? WS: Ultimately, we’d love to continue to have a strong presence in the US, [showcasing] our brand message and what we stand for resonates with so many people. We’re excited to keep working as a team to build on the organic growth we’re already seeing in the US market. IR: If you could go back in time, what piece of advice would you give yourself before launching your brand? WS: Always prioritise building into and protecting the brand, it’s all you have!