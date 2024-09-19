BusinessStrategy

Status Anxiety founder Will Sked talks US expansion

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In a market as saturated as leather goods and accessories, it’s hard for brands to find ways to stand out. One business that has managed to differentiate itself from competitors is Status Anxiety. Will Sked founded the brand after struggling to find a wallet that wasn’t either a velcro style meant for surfers or a mature style for dads. In 2004, he took the matter into his own hands and set about launching a brand to fill this white space.  The name of the brand is a reference to one of

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay