BusinessStrategy

Seven & I vs Couche-Tard: A high-stakes takeover and regulatory battle

By Tong Van
Seven & I Holdings, the Japanese-headquartered operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, has reportedly signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) with Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard, allowing both companies to address antitrust concerns related to Couche-Tard’s proposed acquisition of the retail conglomerate.  In a post-earnings call last week, however, Couche-Tard CEO Alex Miller clarified that no NDA was signed regarding the stores that the companies

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay