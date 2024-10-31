BusinessStrategy

‘Retail is a combination of creativity and analytics’: H&M’s Linda Li 

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
There are very few players in the retail scene who can do what Linda Li has done. Since joining H&M in 2014, Li has worked her way through several different roles at the Swedish-born accessories and apparel brand, including merchandising, store development and e-commerce, to her job as head of customer activation and marketing for H&M Americas.  In a discussion with Inside Retail, the executive said she was thrilled to take on the challenge of wearing different hats throughout her histo

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay