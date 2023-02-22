Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Sustainability

Meet Baresop, the brand battling single-use plastic in the bathroom

Baresop products including a refillable bottle of hand soap and sachets of soap powder displayed against a pink background.
User Image
Heather McIlvaine
February 22, 20233 mins read
Launched in 2019, Baresop is an Australian e-commerce business that offers refillable soap bottles and sachets of soap powder via subscription. We spoke with founder Prisca Ongonga-Daehn about the challenge of building a sustainable supply chain and her overarching vision to eliminate 1 billion plastic bottles from landfill by 2035. Inside Retail: What’s the idea behind Baresop and what prompted you to start it? Prisca Ongonga-Daehn: A few things came together and compounded my journey to

Recommended by IR
Coles’ omnichannel focus pays off in first half of FY22
Supply chain
Coles’ omnichannel focus pays off in first half of FY22
Melbourne Central adding new 20 stores to boost retail offering
Openings & closings
Melbourne Central adding new 20 stores to boost retail offering
Re-purpose, recycle, repeat: Harris Farm reveals plans for 2022
Sustainability
Re-purpose, recycle, repeat: Harris Farm reveals plans for 2022
How Australia’s largest online art retailer is bringing NFTs to the masses
Software & systems
How Australia’s largest online art retailer is bringing NFTs to the masses
Michael Hill reports strong sales in the first half
Financial
Michael Hill reports strong sales in the first half
Author's latest articles
How Wesfarmers took Catch from profitable to loss-making in four years
Marketplace
How Wesfarmers took Catch from profitable to loss-making in four years
How Sgt Puppa aims to take a bite out of the booming pet industry
Pet supplies
How Sgt Puppa aims to take a bite out of the booming pet industry
From triathlons to trimesters: ex-2XU colleagues launch new maternity brand
Management
From triathlons to trimesters: ex-2XU colleagues launch new maternity brand
A new day for Jag: How APG & Co is waking up its “sleeper brand”
Management
A new day for Jag: How APG & Co is waking up its “sleeper brand”