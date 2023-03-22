Free Subscription

Business|Openings & closings

Marimekko creative director talks collabs, stores and more

Marimekko’s recent collab with Adidas. Source: Supplied
User Image
Heather McIlvaine
March 22, 20238 mins read
Rebekka Bay is creative director of Finnish fashion and homewares brand Marimekko. We spoke with her about Marimekko’s recent collaborations with the likes of Adidas and Ikea, how it puts a modern spin on unique prints from its archive and what the role of stores is in the future of the business. She also shares her highlights from her previous role as global creative director at Uniqlo, and what makes brands like Cos, Gap and Everlane so successful.  Inside Retail: Marimekko does a lot o

