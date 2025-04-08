How White Runway’s at-home try-on service elevates bridal shopping

reasingly seek out new ways to personalise their wedding planning experience, White Runway’s new service offers a welcome alternative to the traditional bridal boutique model, particularly for customers located outside major cities. “Online is a really big market for us and we get a lot of interstate and international brides, whether they’re shopping for their bridal gown or bridesmaids’ dresses,” White Runway director, Bessy Mouzourakis, told Inside Retail. The trending TikTok moment #WeddingDressAlone has played a hand in reshaping bridal shopping preferences. With millions of views, this trend reflects a growing desire for personal and private dress-shopping experiences. Democratising bridalwear with flexibility White Runway’s decision to launch the at-home try-on service was to provide brides, bridesmaids and mothers-of-the-bride with greater flexibility and inclusivity when shopping for the big event. Mouzourakis explained that the modern bridal journey no longer revolves around grand reveals at boutiques. Instead, today’s brides, along with their closest family and friends, seek freedom, privacy and a more personal approach to selecting their wedding attire. “Convenience is a significant factor when purchasing formal attire, whether it’s for a wedding or for bridesmaids,” said Mouzourakis. “Trial orders have always been a thing for our customers because it’s not your everyday retail store; sometimes you size up or down based on how you want the dress to fit. So to have the option of trying on multiple sizes in one go without having to pay for it was just a no-brainer,” she added. Customers can select up to three looks from White Runway’s online collection and the curated kits are delivered directly to the customer’s home. White Runway provides sizing tools, styling guides and digital styling support. The demand for convenience and regional access One of the customer groups expected to benefit the most from White Runway’s new at-home try-on service are those who live in rural or non-metro areas, where access to premium bridal boutiques may be limited or even nonexistent. “We have so many bridal parties who say it’s too difficult to get everyone to come into the showroom. Whereas with online, they have the flexibility to organise it so that they can try on the dresses at different times. It’s changing how people shop entirely,” said Mouzourakis. Shaping the future of bridal retail White Runway’s crucial step in democratising bridal fashion ensures that all customers, no matter where they are located, have access to the same premium options. Over 60 per cent of Australian brides now shop online for their wedding dress, with this number expected to climb in the coming years. “The bridal journey has changed. It’s no longer about grand reveals and pressure to perform. Brides, and now their closest supporters, want freedom, and they want to feel like themselves while making these decisions,” Mouzourakis explained. White Runway is redefining the traditional bridal shopping experience. This combination of innovative technology with wedding attire is proving to be a success, cultivating a more inclusive, empowered and accessible bridal shopping experience. Further reading: Meet Bo & Luca, the Australian couture bridal brand with a global presence