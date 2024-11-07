BusinessStrategy

How True Religion aims to be the latest Y2K-era brand to make a comeback

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
True Religion is just the latest in a wave of popular, Y2K-era fashion labels experiencing a revival at the moment.  The apparel brand entered the retail scene in 2002 and quickly became known for its vintage-inspired denim with wide, white stitching and recognisable smiling Buddha and horseshoe logos that were endorsed by celebrity icons such as Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson and 50 Cent.  By 2013, the company reached peak profit, when it hit $490 million in revenue, after nearly tripling sale

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay