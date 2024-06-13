BusinessStrategy

How Hoka stands out in a hypercompetitive sneaker market

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Hoka, the sneaker brand on many a retailer’s mind and many a consumer’s sole, was founded in the French Alps in 2009 by athletes Jean-Luc Diard and Nicolas Mermoud. Diard and Mermoud set out to launch a shoe brand that would win over hardcore marathoners and they have since seen their company become popular with competitive runners and everyday consumers alike.  According to the fourth quarter fiscal report released by Deckers Brands, Hoka’s parent company, the brand’s net sales gre

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay