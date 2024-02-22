The beauty trends that will define and outlast 2024

e to make ourselves feel better about the mayhem, so yes, it made sense. But now that our lives are back to turbo-charge mode, the time we once had is gone, and so, our skincare routines are rewinding to a time when quality hero products reign supreme over an overflowing vanity. If you haven’t already, think about giving your skin time to breathe (it’s been a while). Focus on a core lineup of high-quality, high-performance ingredients and watch as you discover your best skin yet. Peach fuzz I’m sure you’ve heard, THE Pantone colour of the year is Peach Fuzz. No, not the faint hair on your face, but a gorgeous hue that will have you looking naturally flushed and glowy. You’ll be noticing peach takeover makeup palettes and tutorials, so get better acquainted with the flattering tones and enjoy a new shade of blush, a new tint of lipgloss or a new hue of eyeshadow. It’s a colour that complements all skin tones, so no one gets left out. ’90s comeback Now, this one is a comeback that I’m living for. The ’90s makeup trend is all about an iconic ombre lip. Think of a statement pout using red and brown hues that take you back to Reality Bites’ Winona Ryder brooding over Ethan Hawke. And if you’re not quite sure about that reference, take a look at the talented global celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo’s YouTube channel. It’s full of incredible ’90s tutorials for all shades of skin. And listening to Hung as he paints a new model canvas is my kind of meditation. Balletcore So many buzzwords! Well, here’s another – balletcore. It’s pretty self-explanatory, think of the most beautiful ballerina and you’ve just envisioned the latest trend for beauty. Ballerinas have an undeniable subtlety, they’re never overdone and always look polished and put together. It’s the most refined version of natural beauty you can get. So, go on, enhance your natural features with the smallest of touches, and don’t forget to leave the house with your shoulders back – ballerinas never slouch. Body It’s like all of a sudden we woke up and remembered we have skin below our necks that requires the same love and attention as our faces. The category of body is a huge focus for 2024 and your scaly arms and legs will be thanking you once you start investing in exfoliating regularly, a luxurious body lotion, and perhaps an expertly applied body oil. This market is on an upward trajectory, so if you’re a body care beauty brand, it’s now your time to shine. Iridescent beauty Have you noticed a celebrity fascination with all things chrome? High-shine, iridescent glossy lids and lips seem to be dominating our social feeds – and it isn’t an accident. Take inspiration from Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber as they show you how to use the trend to accentuate your best features. And if that doesn’t get you excited, it’s now totally acceptable to be a grown human who looks like a fairy. I’m pretty sure that’s a win for some of us. I told you 2024 had something for everyone. From ballerinas and fairies to a trend for the lazy in you and a throwback to the ’90s, consumers and brands alike can get creative this year. Enjoy this year in beauty and remember to document your looks, so sometime in the future, you can look back and think to yourself, ‘Wow, that was so 2024!’