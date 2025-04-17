BusinessStrategy

Has Foot Locker found its stride with ‘Lace Up’ turnaround plan?

An image of Flau’jae Johnson crouching down to the ground, wearing a brown and white pair of Puma Speedcat sneakers.
Foot Locker sees early growth as its ‘Lace Up’ revival plan begins to gain traction.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Has Foot Locker finally landed back on its feet? In 2023, Foot Locker CEO and president Mary Dillon announced the launch of Foot Locker’s multi-tiered revival plan, ‘Lace Up’.  Dillon, who had just joined the legacy footwear retailer team in September 2022, explained that the company would be cutting out unprofitable areas of its business and prioritising investing in new ventures, like a revamped store concept and eye-catching product launches.  “Our ‘Lace Up’ plan wil

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay