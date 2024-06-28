BusinessStore design

The “Great Mall Resurgence” in the American retail market

Supplied: Macy’s.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
The mall concept as we know it began in 1956 with the opening of the Southdale Center in Edina, Minnesota. The multi-store shopping centre steadily grew in popularity in the US, hitting peak popularity in the 1980s. However, in the past two decades, the American mall has been standing on shaky ground due to factors like the 2008 recession and, more recently, the butterfly effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, visits to all mall types were between 10.7 per cent and 15.3 per cen

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay