BusinessStrategy

Coupang bets on Farfetch turnaround while rivals gain ground

By Tong Van
South Korean e-commerce powerhouse Coupang has reported another strong fiscal year, with robust revenue growth and strategic acquisitions shaping its trajectory. The company posted a 24 per cent year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $30.3 billion in 2024.  Meanwhile, annual net income stood at $154 million, reflecting a $1.2 billion decline from the prior year. However, when adjusting for one-off items such as the fire insurance gain, the Korea Fair Trade Commission administrative fi

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay