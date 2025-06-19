China’s extended 618 shopping fest fails to stir excitement

hopping festival longer than a month. China’s retail sector continues to struggle due to concerns over employment stability, stalled wage growth and the ongoing property crisis, leaving shoppers in no mood to splurge. Retailers and the government have sought to lift subdued spending by deepening discounts and expanding consumer subsidies. Though extending the sales period is likely to help overall sales growth for this year’s 618 period, analysts say, longer festivals and year-round discounts on e-commerce platforms have dampened excitement for these kinds of events. “I don’t have anything special to buy during the 618 shopping festival. Because there are always great deals, I can buy whatever I need whenever,” said Xu Binqi, who works in Beijing’s film industry. “Take skincare products as an example, I buy them whenever I run out, and the prices are no higher than during the 618 festival.” Rachel Lee, general manager of market research firm Worldpanel China and co-author of Bain & Co.’s recent China Shopper Report, said that when consumers are budget-conscious, they seek affordable alternatives, and discounts play a lesser role. “Standalone promotional discounts will find it increasingly difficult to drive volume growth,” she said. Major e-commerce platforms have not disclosed overall sales figures for 618 in recent years, but according to data provider Syntun, sales during the mid-year festival last year fell for the first time in 2024, down 7 per cent at 742.8 billion yuan (US$103.31 billion) from the year before. This year, JD.com said the number of users placing orders for the 618 event has more than doubled year-on-year, with over 2.2 billion orders across its online, offline and food delivery platforms. Alibaba said that 453 brands surpassed 100 million yuan (US$13.91 million) in gross merchandise volume (GMV) over the 618 period. Brands that surpassed 1 billion yuan in GMV included Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, Nike, Adidas, L’Oréal and Lululemon, Alibaba added. GMV is a metric used by e-commerce companies roughly analogous to sales revenue. Retail growth, subsidy impact While the retail environment in China remains difficult, there are signs that consumption overall has picked up in recent months. Retail sales growth surpassed expectations in May, with official data showing a 6.4 per cent increase, the fastest growth since December 2023. Analysts pointed to the earlier start of 618, along with government consumer subsidies for goods such as home appliances and mobile phones, as twin drivers. Jacob Cooke, co-founder and CEO of WPIC Marketing + Technologies, said the extended 618 festival front-loaded consumer demand, encouraging earlier spending and smoothing consumption trends into May. “A longer 618 festival with low prices helps sustain engagement across weeks and has contributed materially to May’s strong retail performance,” Cooke said. Analysts warn that a pause in subsidy programmes in several regions, as central government allocations dry up, could weigh on 618 sales and overall consumption this month, though more funds are likely to be allocated for those programmes in July. “Rapid sales growth of key subsidy categories (such as home appliances) driven by the 618 shopping festival starting from May… have quickly depleted funds,” HSBC analysts wrote in a note. “Suspension of national subsidies in selected regions may affect 618 sales and June retail sales” the analysts added. Eve Wang, 32, reflected on the shift in spending habits: “In the past, for example during events like Singles’ Day and 618, I used to spend a lot of money on stockpiling goods, but now… I only buy what I need.” Wang didn’t participate in this year 618 shopping festival. “I didn’t buy anything at all.” Further reading: Why profit, not GMV, is the focus of retailers this Singles Day Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing and Casey Hall in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Liangping Gao in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, of Reuters.