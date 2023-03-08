Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Opinion|Pet supplies

Bunnings’ pet play: a market-disrupting combination with impeccable timing

Image supplied.
User Image
Craig Flanders
March 8, 20233 mins read
Don’t let the latest retail sales figures fool you. Times are tough for some already and getting tougher for more before they get better. At least, that’s what the economists are telling us. And when times are tough, history says people pull up the drawbridge and focus on what is most important to them. When psychology reflects savage economics, we gravitate to value for money, home comfort (and improvement), little luxuries and family. That, of course, includes our extended family, namely o

Recommended by IR
Ukraine war to sully clothes sales from Levi to Ralph Lauren
Financial
Ukraine war to sully clothes sales from Levi to Ralph Lauren
Tony Barlow Fine Tailoring to open Perth store
Openings & closings
Tony Barlow Fine Tailoring to open Perth store
Explainer: Why is Amazon in a battle with Indian retail giant Reliance?
Marketplace
Explainer: Why is Amazon in a battle with Indian retail giant Reliance?
How gaming venue Fortress is levelling up the local esports scene
Customer
How gaming venue Fortress is levelling up the local esports scene
How retailers can support people and businesses affected by floods
Management
How retailers can support people and businesses affected by floods
Author's latest articles
Why retailers and streamers are a match made in heaven
Marketing
Why retailers and streamers are a match made in heaven
Are more discounts on the cards before Christmas?
Marketing
Are more discounts on the cards before Christmas?
Australia’s retail sales growth can’t last. Here’s how to prepare for it
Marketing
Australia’s retail sales growth can’t last. Here’s how to prepare for it
Some businesses do well in uncertain times. Costco should be one of them
Supermarkets
Some businesses do well in uncertain times. Costco should be one of them
Will the war on inflation crash the JB Hi-Fi party?
Financial
Will the war on inflation crash the JB Hi-Fi party?