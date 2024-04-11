Papier’s Taymoor Atighetchi talks omnichannel retail and global expansion

y, I needed to find a way to marry creativity with commerce. That search led to the US$200 billion stationery market, which was just so ripe for disruption and ready for a brand that was relevant to modern consumers. IR: Where are the current white spaces in this field, and how is Papier helping fill them? TA: Our ambition is to redefine the stationery category by making it relevant to the modern consumer. For me, this means disrupting a traditionally ‘sleepy’ category, not only through innovative products but also through our use of technology across on-demand print production and personalisation. IR: The global luxury writing instruments and stationery market is projected to reach US$5.9 billion by 2028. In a society as focused on tech products as we are, what do you believe are the factors behind the growth of this market? TA: We’ve observed the enduring appeal of putting pen to paper in an increasingly digital world. For consumers, it’s rarely ‘either-or’ but more about finding balance. Our data reveals that 65 per cent of our customers integrate planners with digital calendars, showing a desire for both analog and digital organisation tools. A lot of this [desire] is also linked to consumers increasingly choosing to disconnect from their screens, and particularly social media. Over a third of Millennials are looking for ways to help them take a break from screens. We’re also seeing the convergence of wellness and writing influencing the popularity of stationery. Additionally, amid economic uncertainties, consumers are seeking affordable luxuries that spark joy without breaking the bank. Stationery fits this perfectly, offering a small yet meaningful indulgence. As a result, I believe we’re witnessing growth in this sector being driven by a desire for both mental wellbeing and simple pleasures. IR: What have been the biggest highlights and setbacks you’ve experienced in building the business thus far? TA: The biggest and most recent highlight has been our evolution from a direct-to-consumer brand to offering our products through retail partners. Our first multi-store partner in the US was Anthropologie, and it was incredible to see our products on the shelves and offer customers the opportunity to buy in-store. The number of retail partners [we work with] has grown in the last 12 months, to include Barnes & Noble and Nordstrom, as well as over 2000 independents, and we’ve just launched a four-piece exclusive collection with the beloved US-based retailer Target, which is available in all of their stores. Offering our products through retailers has unlocked further opportunities to grow our brand awareness and build our community through activations, in-store displays and events that bring our values and products to life. It’s also a great opportunity for us to get direct feedback from customers. There’s nothing more humbling and interesting than standing next to someone purchasing your product alongside you and hearing their feedback. It’s a different data set that you can’t capture online. We’ve been guilty as a business of trying to do too many things at once; a few years ago, we found that whilst trying to scale in the US, our attentions were being pulled amongst too many markets, and so we made the decision to pull out of Australia to allow our teams to prioritise our growth in the US without the distraction of additional projects. As we gained momentum in the US, we have since had team capacity to roll out a return to the Australian market and relaunched there late last year. It’s proof that saying no to something doesn’t have to mean it’s forever and it allowed us the space to set up processes for us to implement ahead of further global expansion. IR: What are your top priorities/areas of focus for the brand over the next 12 months? TA: Scaling our retail presence through our partners continues to be one of our goals, and we’re looking beyond just the US and UK markets. We want to ensure that our products are where our customers want to find them. We also continue to invest in our online direct-to-consumer proposition with new products that push our ability to personalise even further and make that shopping experience one our customers want to keep coming back to enjoy. IR: Where would you like to see your company in the next five years? TA: We plan to scale the brand into new territories across Europe, South America, and Asia. Our brand channels and social media show that we have fans in all four corners of the world who are patiently waiting for our products to reach their markets. We’re working hard to make that happen. IR: What is a piece of advice you would give to yourself at the beginning of your entrepreneurial journey? TA: Hire well and enjoy the journey. You’re only as good as the people around you, and they will shape culture and growth and ultimately allow you to win in the market. Don’t be too set on ‘The plan’; take each wave as it comes – Covid-19 certainly taught all of us that!