BusinessStrategy

As it marks 100 years, Ace Hardware’s VP of new business looks to the future

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In an age of online shopping and social , it is not often to see a bricks-and-mortar change last, let alone thrive. However, one legacy hardware supplier just hit its 100-year-anniversay mark and is showing no signs of slowing down. Inside Retail connected with Jason Hipskind, vice president of new business at Ace Hardware, to learn more about how the brand has survived to reach its centennial anniversary and the company’s plans to keep the momentum going strong.  Inside Retail: Ace Hardw

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay