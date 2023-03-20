Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Security

How to reassure online shoppers in the age of hacks and data breaches

User Image
Mary Winter
March 20, 20233 mins read
A few weeks ago, a criminal defrauded my credit card for $2,138. It appeared on my transaction history just after I had been shopping online. I hadn’t even entered any details from my card. They billed me twice for nothing. I rang the bank and they were familiar with the phoney website. They cancelled my card and I suffered for a few days before receiving another card which I needed urgently. The bank explained that this was not an isolated case in regard to the phoney website. They told me th

Recommended by IR
Opinion: Brands struggle to find purposeful responses to the Ukraine war
Marketing
Opinion: Brands struggle to find purposeful responses to the Ukraine war
“Making the invisible visible”: How Trademutt is more than a workwear brand
Fashion & accessories
“Making the invisible visible”: How Trademutt is more than a workwear brand
Step inside fitness brand LSKD’s first experiential retail showroom
Supply chain
Step inside fitness brand LSKD’s first experiential retail showroom
Retail welcomes expansion of national plastic recycling fund
Sustainability
Retail welcomes expansion of national plastic recycling fund
‘Passion never fails’: Why Casetify is going all in on the metaverse
Security
‘Passion never fails’: Why Casetify is going all in on the metaverse
Author's latest articles
How retailers can tap into the power of nostalgia at Christmas
Marketing
How retailers can tap into the power of nostalgia at Christmas
Why do people remain loyal to a brand? Here are five key reasons
Customer
Why do people remain loyal to a brand? Here are five key reasons
Six reasons people recommend brands
Marketing
Six reasons people recommend brands
Opinion: Why it’s time to go boldly where retail has gone before
Marketing
Opinion: Why it’s time to go boldly where retail has gone before
“Emotionally worn out”: Inside the minds of today’s consumers
Marketing
“Emotionally worn out”: Inside the minds of today’s consumers