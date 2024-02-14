Youswim founder talks inclusive sizing and innovation in the swimwear market

ness) and I came across this very special fabric that we thought was remarkable for its luxurious quality and stretchy functionality. In that same light-bulb moment, we realised how it could alleviate so many of the problems we face when shopping for and living with our swimwear. We knew that we could adapt this fabric to make swimwear that adapted to the bodies we’re actually in — not the bodies we’re told we should have. And so we set out to initially create a very simple line of one-piece suits in one adaptable size that we hoped people would be excited about. We underestimated the excitement and huge relief people would feel when shopping for and wearing Youswim, and here we are, six years later, still evolving that idea. IR: How does Youswim stand out from competitors in the market? EW: We’re the only swimsuit in the world that fits a US size 2-24 across just two swimsuit sizes, this makes for a refreshingly simple buying experience. The product itself stands out for this functionality and how it alleviates any uncomfortable feelings for the person wearing it. Seeing yourself represented during the simplified shopping experience, combined with the feeling of wearing a suit that adapts to your unique shape is extremely special. I do think Youswim stands out in other ways, namely its values. It’s a brand centered around acceptance, community, transparency, and sustainability. We care about more than just the swimsuit, and I know that in every interaction someone will have with our brand, they will be met with these values. We’re about the people as much as we are the swimsuit. IR: What have been the biggest highlights and setbacks you’ve experienced in building the business thus far? EW: I’m humbled daily by the feedback we receive from people who wear Youswim suits. We know that what we’re working on is special, but we’re regularly reminded of the multiple pain points we’re relieving — we get a lot of feedback using words like “magical” and “unbelievable”, and we’ve brought multiple people to ‘happy tears’ the moment they tried on their Youswim suit. It’s that profound. Having two children while trying to run a fast-growing business has been incredibly challenging. Don’t take that the wrong way — my children are the most wonderful thing that’s ever happened to me and I wouldn’t change a thing, but trying to be both a good leader and good mother is hard. Every day I feel like both are compromised. IR: What are your top areas of focus for the brand over the next 12 months? EW: Innovation and sustainability. There’s no denying that we must reduce our dependence on non-renewable resources. So, we’re constantly researching and testing the latest innovations in sustainable high-performance yarns and thoroughly reviewing their sustainability credentials. We have been slow to switch to recycled nylons, for example, despite pressure from our community but we found that the most common recycled nylons are sourced from post-consumer waste — often plastic bottles — which are some of the lowest-performing and poorest-quality plastics. Our goal is to create long-lasting swimsuits that adapt to your changing body and will spend more time in the pool and less time in landfills. It’s a top priority, and we’re aiming to make an exciting announcement this year. In 2023, after years of development, we launched Stretch II, our second size fitting US 14-24, and will continue to innovate our fabric and cuts this year. IR: What does a typical day look like for you? EW: It usually starts with my one-year-old’s leg in my face. We make breakfast as a family and get everyone ready for the day. Julian and I then head to our office, have a coffee together, and talk through our day’s plans. We tend to have calls in the afternoon once our team is online in London. We pick up our son from school and spend some time with him before going home, cooking dinner, and having a swim. After dinner, we put our kids to bed, and we’re back at our computers for evening calls with our team and partners in London and the US, discussing everything from our fabric, production, the new season, and more. IR: What’s your approach to work/life balance? EW: I’m not sure I have one. We don’t find that drawing hard lines between work and life is helpful, so it’s a bit of everything thrown together. IR: What do you love about your job? EW: Our people. The freedom. I love that, as a relatively small self-funded business, we get to have conversations and make quick decisions about fun things we want to do that aren’t driven by profit. I love that our team feels like a family. I love that we all operate with the same Youswim values that have been shared through osmosis over time (since 2018, none of the original 12 Youswim staff have left). I love that we continue to grow and learn together, and thanks to our shared mission, it often feels like our modest team can achieve anything they set their minds to. IR: What is a piece of advice that you wish you would have been able to give to yourself when you were at the beginning of your business journey? EW: Stick to the values you believe in — including kindness and doing the right thing by your community, people, and partners, rather than just the profitable thing. Expect everyone you work with to align with your values. An uncompromising shared mission and values will be the most powerful thing you create.