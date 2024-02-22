BusinessShopping centres & malls

What Simon’s latest results say about the landlord-tenant divide in retail

Hoston, Texas – April 8, 2023: Inside the Galleria shopping mall in Houston,
By Michael Baker
David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group (SPG), presides over one of the strongest and most diverse mall portfolios in the world, including enclosed malls, megamalls, lifestyle centres and factory outlet centres in more than a dozen countries on three continents.  He is entitled to be ebullient when his company has a good year, which was mostly the case last year.  Still, when a landlord is gushy about a good year, his effusiveness doesn’t necessarily make good print for his retail t

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now