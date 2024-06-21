BusinessStrategy

What Bapcor can learn from Bain’s long track record of PE bids

By Tamera Francis
From one analyst’s perspective, the Australian mergers and acquisitions landscape is considered to be relatively subdued, but there are signs that confidence in the market is returning. Consumer confidence levels over the next 18 months will be crucial to the future of financially embroiled and not-so-financially embroiled businesses within the retail industry. The recent success of fast-food chain Guzman y Gomez’s IPO could further attest to food retail being exempt from decreased discretio

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay