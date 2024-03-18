DigitalPayments

McDonald’s outage underlines the risks of retailers becoming too reliant on tech

By Heather McIlvaine
When McDonald’s first opened for business in the 1940s, its workers stood at physical counters, its burgers and fries were listed on paper menus, and its customers paid cash to its human cashiers. How quaint. Today technology so infuses every aspect of McDonald’s business that it would only be a slight exaggeration to call it a tech company that happens to sell burgers. McDonald’s mobile app; its human-less, order-taking kiosks; its digitised menus that change based on trends, the

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now