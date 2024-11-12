IR ProStore design

Three malls with great CX: American Dream, Battersea Power Station, Chadstone

Battersea Power Station aerial high level coloured photograph.
Battersea Power Station in London is on our list of the world’s most desirable shopping precincts.
By Tamera Francis
Shopping is about more than just a transaction, as evidenced by our inaugural global feature on the ‘Most desirable shopping precincts’.  With a strong resurgence in bricks-and-mortar retail after the global pandemic, Inside Retail decided to compile a list of the malls, high streets and neighborhoods going above and beyond to optimise the customer experience (CX) with innovative features and services. While destinations like the Champs-Élysées in Paris, The Passeig de Gràcia in Barcelon

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay