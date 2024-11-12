Three malls with great CX: American Dream, Battersea Power Station, Chadstone

rcelona, Covent Garden in London and Times Square in New York City may spring to mind when you think of the best places to shop, we were more interested in exploring lesser-known shopping precincts that are excelling in different ways. We tapped a panel of global experts to help us identify the retail hubs that are raising the bar when it comes to supporting emerging brands, offering next-level customer experience, prioritising sustainability, showcasing architectural design and delivering commercial results. • Rebecca Vulic, design director at X+O Design Studio • Kristoff D’oria di Cirie, founder and chief creative officer of Insignia Studio • Michael Baker, retail consultant and former head of research at the International Council of Shopping Centers • Tully Walter, strategic futures director at Soon Future Studies • Madelynn Ringo, founder and creative director of Ringo Studio You can download the feature in the November issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine. And here’s a glimpse at three places in this year’s list that we think are worth knowing. Battersea Power Station Located in London, UK, Battersea Power Station has transformed a 170,000sqm development in the heart of central London into a community of homes, shops, bars, restaurants, cafes, offices and over 19 acres of public space. “Battersea Power Station sets the standard for exceptional customer experience and what sets it apart is the seamless integration of digital and physical touchpoints – smart wayfinding, personalised services, and curated experiences. Its open spaces, rooftop gardens, and river views create a relaxing environment, while events and activations keep it relevant throughout the year,” D’oria di Cirie said. Since opening to the public in October 2022, Battersea Power Station has had over 22 million visitors, and recently experienced its strongest summer to date, clocking a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in footfall from mid-July to the end of August. The mixed-use precinct has hosted a slew of large-scale events, notably: serving as the official fan zone for Great Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic teams during the Paris Olympics. So far this year, it has facilitated over 70 pop-up brand activations. Home to Apple’s London Campus, a 2229sqm food hall and a glass chimney lift, Battersea Power Station also has housing and hundreds of shops located in its historic turbine halls. Vulic calls it a lifestyle destination and “one of the best examples of adaptive reuse”. “The consumer-driven experience includes the original control rooms having been fully restored and transformed into an events space and an all-day bar concept, with its original dials and controls on display,” she added. Chadstone Shopping Centre Located in Melbourne, Australia, Chadstone Shopping Centre is the largest shopping centre in the Southern Hemisphere. It has 231,286sqm of gross lettable area (GLA) split across two levels, and hosts almost 21 million visitors annually. “When it comes to a world-class customer experience, Chadstone puts Australia on the map,” Tully Walter, strategic futures director at Soon Future Studies, told Inside Retail. Historically known as the fashion capital of Australia, with over 600 stores, Chadstone has evolved into a lifestyle and entertainment destination, with a diverse range of food and beverage options, a five-star hotel, and Legoland Discovery Centre. “It’s evident that Chadstone is taking cues from research and learnings from offshore to ensure that it is centred on experience,” Vulic said. Chadstone’s integrated offering enables it to attract a greater share of domestic and international visitors. The centre is located 17 kilometres southeast of the Melbourne CBD. Built in 1960, it opened the 250-room luxury accommodation Hotel Chadstone and four premium office buildings in 2019. And last year, it added The Social Quarter, a 6400sqm dining and entertainment precinct. A fresh food market pavilion, alfresco dining and another office tower are still to come. Local department stores Myer and David Jones anchor Chadstone’s retail offering, alongside budget retailers and supermarkets, a cinema, local and international flagships, over 335 specialty stores and the most expansive luxury offering in Australia. In addition, Chadstone offers over 10,000 complimentary car spaces and an optional valet service. American Dream In East Rutherford, New Jersey, US the American Dream retail precinct is the second-largest mall in the US, weighing in at 446,000sqm. But its 500 stores and restaurants aren’t the only drawcard for consumers, with just 30 per cent of floor space dedicated to retail. The rest is all about entertainment. After construction commenced in 2004 under the name Meadowlands Xanadu, American Dream was completed in 2021. The mall changed hands several times during this period, as multiple bankruptcies were declared. A stone’s throw from the Big Apple, the mall includes a market-first indoor ski hill, an indoor Nickelodeon Universe theme park, the largest indoor water park in North America, a National Hockey League regulation-sized indoor ice rink, a movie theatre and an 18-hole miniature golf course.