BusinessStrategy

New stores and partnerships: How Lush aims to grow in 2024

By Heather McIlvaine
Lush Australia’s general manager of retail, Brittany Gian outlines how the handmade cosmetics brand plans to grow this year and explains how investing in staff training and customer experience helped Lush ANZ navigate the uncertain economic climate of 2023. Inside Retail: What were the biggest highlights of 2023 for Lush ANZ?  Brittany Gian: It was a huge year for Lush ANZ. To pick just one highlight is a task in itself but a true standout moment for us was our first foray into collaborations

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now