How Meshki’s Damien Park-Neilson is flipping the script on logistics

ow #10, Meshki’s head of operations Damien Park Neilson, first started working in the e-commerce industry, an unusual metric for success and his personal leadership style. Inside Retail: Tell me about your career journey. Were you always interested in working in the e-commerce industry? Damien Park-Neilson: My journey into e-commerce began unexpectedly, handling returns in a small warehouse for Seko Logistics, which provided a solid foundation in understanding the intricacies of warehousing and end-mile operations. This experience led to a role in sales and account management, helping retailers solve fulfilment challenges, sparking my passion for the industry. Joining Meshki as an operations manager, I headed the implementation of scalable technology and process solutions, starting with inventory and warehouse management, evolving these systems INto the processes we have today. IR: What was it like going from supporting e-commerce businesses in a logistics company to working in an e-commerce business yourself? Did having that insight into the way logistics companies operate help you implement best practices at Meshki? DPN: Starting at Meshki felt a bit like being thrown in at the deep end. I often joke with the directors that I was (and still am) winging it. Thankfully, I landed among some fantastic mentors who really helped me navigate those early days. Coming from a logistics background meant I had a headful of best practices but was handcuffed by our tech and capacity at the time. We’ve since revolutionised how we do things, knitting together our people, processes and tech in a way that’s not just smart but always evolving. It’s been a gamechanger, not only for our end-mile and fulfilment but also for my approach to inventory management, customer support and data. IR: I know you’ve played an important role in optimising the brand’s operations for scale and international growth. Can you share some of the most important changes you’ve made in that space? DPN: Jumping into Meshki’s operations, the goal was clear: gear up for growth and think global. We turbocharged our warehouse operations, transforming fulfilment into a well-oiled machine ready to scale. A big win was playing matchmaker with orders and carriers, creating a multi-carrier strategy that’s as smart as it is flexible, ensuring every parcel finds its quickest or most efficient route home. To complement this, We’ve dialled up our customer service to be on 24/7, our customers are the reason we are here today and thus we deliver them the accessibility they deserve. It’s about keeping our game sharp and our customers smiling, no matter where they are. IR: I know you’re a big proponent of measuring ‘return on shipping and return spend’ (ROSARS). Can you explain what that is, and why it’s a metric that more people in the e-commerce industry should be aware of? DPN: Absolutely. ROSARS is a deep rabbit hole but in essence, it’s the compass that guides our shipping and returns strategy. It’s about flipping the script on logistics and fulfilment, from a line item cost to a customer delight opportunity. We juggle different carriers and services, tailoring them to market needs while keeping an eagle eye on the end-to-end customer journey – from click to doorstep, and even back if needed. But it’s not just about tracking parcels, it’s about crunching the cost against customer happiness, order value, and loyalty metrics like repurchase rates and lifetime value. It’s our way of making sure that every shipping decision is one that keeps our customers coming back for more. IR: What will be your key areas of focus in the next 12 months? DPN: The next year is all about doubling down on the customer experience, making sure we’re delivering not just faster but smarter, on a global stage. With our tech foundations now solid after a massive ERP rollout, we’re going to dive deep into our data. It’s like we’ve been handed the keys to a treasure trove of insights, and we’re ready to unlock all that potential. We will back this and look at opportunities for harnessing AI in ways that will keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in e-commerce, turning every bit of data into a stepping stone for innovation. IR: Do you follow any particular strategies or methods for managing your time, reaching your goals, and improving as a leader? DPN: In steering towards our goals, I keep it pretty simple – ensuring every step promises the best value and return for the business. We set our sights high, aspiring boldly, yet our dreams are firmly grounded in data and robust governance structures. This balance ensures we’re scaling thoughtfully. As a leader, I’ve found that progress is most potent when you’re in the company of good people and a stellar team that not only shares your vision but also holds you accountable to the collective objective.