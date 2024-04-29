BusinessStrategy

How two former Coke and Pepsi execs aim to disrupt the energy drink market

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From superfood-enhanced coffees to spirit-less cocktails, the market for more natural and healthier beverage alternatives has never been stronger — even when it comes to energy drinks. Energy drink brand Key was founded by two former beverage giant executives, Karishma Thawani and Tekla Back, to tap into the growing demand for better-for-you beverages. The brand’s name was inspired by its star ingredient, ketones, an organic compound that the body makes as an alternative fuel source

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now