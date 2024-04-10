How tenniscore is swinging its way across the retail industry

ising popularity of racquet sports like tennis and pickleball. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, in 2023, pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in the nation for the fifth year in a row. Participation in the sport nearly doubled in 2022, increasing by 85.7 per cent year-over-year, and 158.6 per cent year-over-year from 2020 to 2023. As reported by research firm Future Market Insights, the tennis equipment market was valued at approximately $9.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to to reach $12 billion by 2033. Consumer behaviour analytics firm Circana confirmed that, in the US, sales revenue for tennis apparel increased by 15 per cent in the 12 months ending June 2023, versus the prior year, and is up 38 per cent compared to three years ago. Additionally, the analytics firm verified that tennis shoe sales grew by 21 per cent versus the prior year and increased 37 per cent compared to three years ago. As Julia Day, executive director of business development at Circana, explained, “Racquet sports are trending right now. From pickleball’s popularity to the recent excitement of Wimbledon and the upcoming US Open, these are moments that create an enthusiasm that transcends the sports themselves.” Kristen Classi-Zummo, an apparel industry analyst at Circana, elaborated on Day’s point, noting the growing popularity of tennis-inspired wardrobe pieces. “A balance of sporty and chic, tennis apparel has carved a place in consumers’ post-pandemic wardrobe evolution as they swap their sweats for something more stylish without sacrificing on comfort. The versatility of athletic dresses, skirts, and other tennis-inspired apparel is having just as much of an impact on sales as the sport itself.” Examples of tennis-inspired apparel include multiple pieces from Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2024 collection, like the brand’s micro-short tennis skirts, Lacoste’s recently launched leather bags that resemble a pleated tennis skirt, and the custom Loewe heels sporting a bright yellow tennis ball that American actress Zendaya wore to a red carpet premiere for the tennis film Challengers, in which she is the lead. How retailers can tap into tenniscore Fashion brands aren’t the only ones tapping into the tennis-inspired trend. Another brand that has recently been making waves in the retail industry is Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams, one of the most well-known athletes in and out of the world of tennis. In partnership with the content-to-commerce company Good Glamm Group, Williams recently launched a cosmetics line, including 91 shades across face, lips, and eyes. The products are designed for both everyday life and to last through physically demanding sports activities. In addition to Wyn Beauty’s direct-to-consumer site, the brand is available exclusively through Ulta Beauty’s national store network and its digital platform. In a public release, the athlete-turned-beauty entrepreneur stated, “I’m so excited to introduce Wyn Beauty to the world. “Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world. As I evolved and remained active both on and off the court, I needed products I could apply at 7 a.m. before a full day of meetings, spending time with my kids, making time for the things I love and still look good at the end of the day. “I needed makeup that could truly move with me. That’s the intention behind Wyn Beauty – for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have.” Retailers can take a few different routes to use the tenniscore trend to their advantage. For example, they can host tennis-inspired pop-up experiences, such as the one Tiffany & Co created with the US Open, or they can incorporate tennis themes in their marketing campaigns. As retail intelligence company Edited analyst Krista Corrigan pointed out in a trend report on “Why Tenniscore Will Rally In 2024”, the trend is set to heat up this summer, with Wimbledon taking place this year from July 1-14, and shortly thereafter, the Olympics in Paris on July 26. Corrigan stated, “A summer of sports lies ahead and will continue to drive demand for the aesthetic.” With the popularity of tenniscore spiking, it’s best to strike on the trend while the iron is hot. Further reading: How fashion turned the tennis court into a runway