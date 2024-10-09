How teen sensation Bubble Skincare is bursting  into the Australian market

tionally to over 200 Boots stores in January. Bubble sells one of its ‘Slam Dunk’ hydrating moisturisers every five seconds globally, and at $28 a pop, the hero product is viewed as providing high-quality skincare at an accessible price point. Bubble’s strong value proposition has been well received by its community online. The business is often dubbed ‘TikTok’s favourite skincare brand’. Social frenzy Bubble has amassed over 2.7 million followers on TikTok since launching in 2020 and is poised to surpass nine figures in annual revenue this year, thanks to its steadfast target market of tweens and teens. By stocking Bubble locally, Priceline will be hoping to drive younger shoppers into its stores. At the annual Beauty Prescription Live event earlier this month, Bubble was prominently featured among Priceline’s new range of global beauty brands popular with Gen Z. “We do see women of all ages coming in [to Priceline] and I think a lot of it does come down to the products we’re bringing into the store,” Corrina Brazel, Wesfarmers Health’s head of marketing for retail, told Inside Retail. “Something like a Bubble is going to attract a younger customer,” Brazel said. As Priceline expands its offering of brands like Bubble, it will also need to adapt its social media marketing strategy. “We know that each channel serves a different purpose,” Brazel said. “More traditional paid shopping type activity is Facebook and a little bit more storytelling for us happens on Instagram,” she added. “TikTok is really where we can do these amazing, fun product launches, like your Bubbles and we’re excited about developing some of those channels further.” So far, she said, Priceline has only “just scratched the surface” and is “looking at how to develop them in the new year.” Meet Bubble Shai Eisenman founded Bubble Skincare in 2020. Since then, she has involved the brand’s target market of tees in the product development process, from the research phase through to continuous formula and product innovation. Initially, she interviewed over 5000 teens asking them what they wanted in a skincare brand – the result being Bubble Skincare. Every product Bubble sells is priced under $30. In doing so, it aims to ‘shake up’ the skincare scene with prestige products priced at ‘way less than they should be’. All products are formulated by the brand’s in-house chemists and dermatologists and are vegan, fragrance and cruelty-free.