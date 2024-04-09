IR ProHealth & beauty

How US-based oral care brand Lewie aims to take a bite out of the beauty market

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
It’s no secret that a large portion of retail spending is driven by consumers’ desire to look and feel as attractive as possible. Two segments in particular that benefit from this deep-seated aspiration are the cosmetics and skincare industry and the oral care market.  According to a report by global data and business intelligence platform Statista, the beauty and personal care market worldwide is projected to generate revenues of US$646.2 billion by the end of 2024. The market is expec

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now