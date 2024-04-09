How US-based oral care brand Lewie aims to take a bite out of the beauty market

expected to grow at an annual compound growth rate of 3.33 per cent between 2024 and 2028. In a different report, Statista revealed that the oral care market worldwide is estimated to reach US$53.41 billion in revenue by the end of 2024. Revenue for this market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.14 per cent between 2024 and 2028. US-based oral care expert and dentist Amanda Lewis believes these two markets are more closely linked than many in the retail industry realise. Lewis is looking to fuse the two industries with the launch of her oral beauty brand Lewie. Necessity is the mother of invention The idea for Lewie came about while Lewis was on a trip with her mother and sister and realised she had something in her teeth. Embarrassed, she searched through her purse for a product to use when an idea popped into her head. Why wasn’t there an easy-to-carry product, like lipstick or lip balm, that one could carry around for quick teeth-cleaning touchups? That’s where the idea for Floss-and-Gloss, a two-in-one lip balm and floss-dispensing device was born. Shortly after that trip, Lewis began looking into patent research and ended up filing three oral beauty product patents over the next few years. Lewis describes Lewie as “on-the-go care for your smile”, which she believes is an essential, but underrepresented corner of the beauty industry. “I know from 20 years as a dentist that care for the smile belongs in the beauty aisle,” she told Inside Retail. “People, women and femme-presenting individuals, spend more time and money on their beauty routine than they ever do on their smile. But the smile is the centre of what you see when you meet someone for the first time… You can share a smile and have no idea the impact that it has, not only on yourself but on other people in the world.” Having opened two dental practices, Lewis is well-versed in the challenges of building a business from the ground up, and she is committed to exploring this entrepreneurial journey further. While she is currently seeking investors for the brand, she has invested approximately US$500,000 of her own savings and has recently stepped away from her dental practice to place her full focus on Lewie. “Maybe it sounds a little bit hokey, but a well-cared-for smile really has the ability to change your life,” said Lewis. The inspiration for the brand’s name and for taking this entrepreneurial risk, Lewie explained, comes from her dad, whose nickname was Lewie, before it also became her and her sister’s nickname as well. Her dad always encouraged her to follow her dreams, and that encouragement underlies her faith in the brand. From floss boss to Lewie In 2018, after receiving the patent for her lip balm and flossing device, which she formulated with her cousin and holistic aesthetician Jayme Hanna, Lewis officially launched her business. However, when it came to running a consumer goods business, she was in a bit over her head. A major setback, she said, was when a manufacturing company in China allegedly stole the tooling behind her first product launch. Lewis bounced back from this challenge with the help of mentors and colleagues she met through the Founder Institute, an American business incubator program, and pivoted to another product she had designed: the Lewie Floss Coins, compatible coin-shaped floss picks that can be easily tossed into a handbag for on-the-go smile touchups. In mid-May, Lewie’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) site will go live with the Floss Coins and a teeth-whitening wand, and the new and improved Floss-and-Gloss device will be available on the site before the end of the year. Lewis pointed out that other beauty brands, such as Tarte Cosmetics, have released their version of the teeth-whitening wand and similar products, but without the extensive dental background that she brings to the table. Additionally, she noted that all of her products are made out of biodegradable material and come in recyclable packaging. In addition to the company’s DTC site, Lewis is currently negotiating with hospitality brands, including hotels and duty-free stores, to stock Lewie’s products. One of the founder’s biggest long-term goals is to see Lewie in a Sephora or in the beauty aisle of a retailer like Whole Foods to show that oral care is an integral part of the beauty industry. Further reading: “We’ve seen an explosion”: HiSmile talks taking teeth whitening global