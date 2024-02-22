IR ProGifts & toys

How luxury gifting company Venus et Fleur is disrupting flower retail

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Wife-and-husband duo Seema Bansal Chadha and Sunny Chadha’s journey to launching one of the floral industry’s most talked-about brands started from a romantic gesture gone wrong. The entrepreneurial couple spoke with Inside Retail about launching their luxury gifting company, plans for building up the brand in the year ahead, and how they maintain a peaceful work-life balance.  Inside Retail: How did you come up with the concept for Venus e Fleur? Seema Bansal Chadha: When we first started

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now