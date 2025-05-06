How H&M and True Religion marketing execs plan to win customer loyalty in 2025

has grown exponentially, and marketing has played a pivotal role in the brand’s transformation,” D’Arcy explained. Some of the key initiatives the denim and accessories brand has implemented include an in-depth analysis of its ideal consumer base, a content creator platform and community called Team True and a new-and- improved loyalty program. The brand’s chief executive officer Michael Buckley reported that True Religion’s revenues were north of US$370 million in 2024, an impressive spike from its total sales of US$280 million in 2023. The revival plan has also aided in welcoming in a new wave of customers. Creating an emotional connection with the customer is vital for brands and retailers to continue building on their success, the True Religion CMO explained. “In 2025, building customer loyalty isn’t just about rewards; it’s about creating exclusive experiences, fostering community and personalizing the journey both in-store and online,” D’Arcy explained. “Consumers want more than just transactional perks. They’re looking for brands that connect with them on a deeper level and engage them in meaningful ways. “An important aspect of building loyalty is making customers feel like part of the brand’s story, leading back to the power of social commerce and community-driven engagement. Adding personal touches, like tailored messaging, product recommendations, and offers based on individual preferences, keeps customers connected and engaged,” she emphasized. Seconding D’Arcy’s comments, Li added that exclusive events and experiences will remain an essential part of H&M’s strategy to drive customer loyalty in 2025. “By offering unique and memorable experiences, we can deepen our connection with customers and engage with them on a more personal level,” Li stated. “Whether through immersive programming at a pop-up shop, personalized shopping events with early access to special collections or insider access to large-scale experiential events like our surprise Charli XCX concert in Times Square, H&M is confident that our initiatives will create unforgettable moments and resonate with our customers to keep them coming back.” The continuing evolution of social commerce One noticeable trend in the world of retail marketing in recent years has been the rise of social commerce. Consumers have increasingly been buying from brands’ social media platforms, such as with TikTok Shop, in addition to following them for content. When these top marketing executives were asked how they foresee this trend developing in the year ahead, they responded that social commerce would continue to thrive as social channels become an increasingly dynamic ecosystem for consumers to explore. Li stated, “Social commerce, specifically through the lens of influencer marketing, has been a key driver for the growth of the H&M brand in the US and will remain crucial for maintaining relevance with younger generations.” D’arcy added, “As we have all seen, consumers are no longer following brands just for content; rather, social channels have become dynamic ecosystems where content, community and commerce intersect. “This shift is pushing brands to evolve, not just in terms of product offerings but in how they build social capital an tailor their strategies for each platform. I believe brands will significantly enhance their social presence by integrating more shoppable content into the narrative, creating immersive cultural experiences and embracing authentic influencer collaborations that spark inspiration, foster engagement and drive conversions.” Ignoring the hype Li remarked that there has been a lot of discussion and disagreement over the dominance of the store versus online channels within the retail industry over the last five years, with perspectives changing yearly. “My belief is that we need to stop analyzing crystal balls and rather lean into the concept of unified commerce, enabling a single view of the customer and a holistic view of the customer experience,” the H&M executive insisted. “This means accepting that customer journeys, expectations and preferences will continue to change, and that our responsibility as retail marketing executives is to constantly remain agile and responsive to these shifts. A key enabler needs to be stronger and more predictive marketing mix models, ones that are able to integrate new media channels quickly and build truly omnichannel outcomes.” Additionally, D’Arcy observed, “In years past, there was constant conversation about digital marketing, customer acquisition cost, customer lifetime value and optimizing algorithms – the ‘how’ being what’s important, of course. Now, I think, going forward, the ‘what’ is equally important. “What is the content that’s being optimized? How does it represent who the brand is and what does it stand for? How does it help attract new consumers while at the same time stimulating the core? I think we’ll see this year, and going forward, a return to storytelling to build real connections with consumers. And I can’t wait,” D’Arcy concluded. This story first appeared in the March 2025 issue of Inside Retail US magazine.