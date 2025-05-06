BusinessStrategy

How H&M and True Religion marketing execs plan to win customer loyalty in 2025

A young woman standing in front of a digital H&M display in a mirrored room.
“We need to stop analyzing crystal balls and rather lean into the concept of unified commerce.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In the age of omnichannel retail and ever-expanding social media channels, retail marketing has never been more complex than it is today. Inside Retail connected with two marketing pros, True Religion chief marketing officer Kristen D’Arcy, and H&M Americas head of customer activation and marketing Linda Li, to garner insights about how retailers should handle marketing in the year ahead. Effective techniques to drive loyalty in 2025  “Over the past few years, True Religion has grow

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay