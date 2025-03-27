How Babyboo’s William Conditsis is scaling growth while elevating the brand

onal skill he would still like to develop. Inside Retail: You joined your sister Argylica’s e-commerce business, Babyboo, as a co-owner at just 17 years old, and you later dropped out of university to work there full-time. How has your role in the company evolved since then? William Conditsis: Joining my sister Argylica’s e-commerce business, Babyboo, as a co-owner at just 17 marked the beginning of a transformative journey. Over the past 13 years, my role has evolved significantly. I have transitioned from an all-rounder to my current position as creative and brand director. In the initial six years, I was deeply involved in every facet of the business, learning through hands-on experience: Operations: Managed logistics and warehousing, often relying on memory for inventory. E-commerce: Handled photography, editing and website uploads. Content creation: Created and managed social media content. Customer service: Addressed enquiries and delivered parcels. Team building: Recruited and established processes for a growing team. In the past five years, my focus has shifted to strategic oversight and leadership. I have built and led our senior leadership team, whilst concentrating on: Strategic direction: Shaping the brand’s vision. Creative leadership: Overseeing campaigns and ensuring brand DNA remains. Mentorship: Guiding teams to uphold Babyboo’s high standards and plan for long-term growth. This journey has provided me with invaluable insights and hands-on experiences, transforming the business from start-up through all the business phases, reflecting a relentless passion for e-commerce, Babyboo and brand that could fill a book. IR: Babyboo prides itself on being both high-growth and profitable. How do you achieve this? WC: At Babyboo, our growth is rooted in understanding our customer and maintaining a disciplined, strategic approach. We know deeply what resonates with her, allowing us to stay focused and avoid distractions or trends that don’t align with our brand. If others are doing it, we consciously take a different path, ensuring our strategy is unique and true to our vision and DNA. Our growth is intentional and well managed, balancing creativity with data-driven insights. In the past year, our achievements reflect this commitment: Built a senior leadership team of eight and grew to 85 team members. Reached 1 million-plus customers, 3 million Instagram followers, and 1 million TikTok followers. Won eight prestigious industry awards. Launched 13 collections and 400 exclusive products. Expanded operations with a new HQ in Sydney and tripled our warehouse space. Collaborated with over 2000 influencers and bloggers worldwide. Through strategic thinking, collaboration, and customer-centricity, we’ve positioned ourselves as a leader in the e-commerce fashion space, adored by customers globally. IR: You played an important role in repositioning the brand from fast-fashion to premium and exclusive, which has helped elevate Babyboo’s global appeal. What was the thinking behind this shift, and how did you go about it? WC: The decision to position Babyboo as a premium and exclusive brand stemmed from our commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Each garment is meticulously designed and developed over six months at our Sydney HQ, using high-quality fabrics and techniques. Our team dedicates time and effort to ensure that every piece meets the highest standards. Operating exclusively online presents challenges, as customers cannot physically assess our garment quality. Compounding this issue, fast-fashion brands often imitate our designs, aesthetics, and marketing strategies, and try to position themselves as premium also, but fail to deliver the same quality, leading to consumer confusion and disappointment. To clearly differentiate Babyboo as a premium brand, we educate our customers about our dedication to quality, exclusivity and authenticity. Additionally, we encourage fast-fashion brands to embrace their own identities instead of imitating, as staying true is vital. Moving forward, our goal is to continue innovating and establishing Babyboo as a leader in the premium fashion space, ensuring our brand stands out for its originality, quality and exclusivity. IR: What is one professional skill you’d still like to develop? WC: One professional skill I’m eager to develop further is the ability to set boundaries and confidently say no when necessary. As Warren Buffett wisely said, "The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything." While I consider myself an optimistic realist, I recognise that my inclination to say yes – sometimes beyond what is physically manageable – can stretch me too thin. Developing this skill will allow me to contribute at my best withoutcompromising balance or quality.