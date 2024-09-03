BusinessSustainability

How Alison Covington is “tackling tricky issues in the retail sector” at Good360

Alison Covington, founder and managing director of Good360 Australia
By Tamera Francis
Alison Covington is the founder and managing director of Good360 Australia. Here, she discusses how she went from driving the bus industry to “tackling tricky issues in the retail sector” to fight waste. Inside Retail: What does Good360 Australia do? Alison Covington: At Good360 Australia, we work with retailers, brands and manufacturers as a connector for those donating goods to help people in need.  I launched this charity in 2015 because I could see the need for a simple way for busi

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay